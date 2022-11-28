Shutter Market Trends and ForecastThe global shutter market is expected to reach an estimated $80 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shutter Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362734/?utm_source=GNW



Shutter Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global shutter market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction sectors. The global shutter market is expected to reach an estimated $80 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry, and an increase in remodeling, and continuing replacement activity in the construction industry.



Emerging Trends in the Shutter Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing usage of high security insulated roller shutters and the growing acceptance of power saving shutters and noise protection shutters.



Shutter Market by Segments



In this market, residential is the largest application market, whereas built on roller shutter is largest market by product type. Growth in various segments of the shutter market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the shutter market by product type, fixation type, material type, operating system, application, and region as follows:



Shutter Market By Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Built on roller shutters

• Built in roller shutters

• Integrated roller shutters

• Roller shutters with tilted laths



Shutter Market By Fixation Type [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Door Shutters

• Window Shutters



Shutter Market By Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Wood

• Synthetic

• Metal

• Glass



Shutter Market By End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Residential

• Commercial

o Heath care

o Education

o Hospitality

o Retail

o Office

o Others



Shutter Market By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o USA

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Shutter Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies shutter companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the shutter companies profiled in this report includes.

• Assa Abloy Group

• Bunka Shutter

• Lixil Group

• Sanwa Holdings Corporation

• SKB Shutters

• Heroal

• Hunter Douglas

Shutter Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that built on roller shutters will remain the largest segment, and this segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the durability of this type of shutter. Built on roller shutters are also easy to install with minimum modification of the lintel of the door or window.

• Within the global shutter market, residential will remain the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increases in new housing construction.

• Europe will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of shutters in end use industries.

Features of the Shutter Market

• Market Size Estimates: Shutter market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Shutter market size by various segments, such as product type, fixation type, material type, operating system, and application.

• Regional Analysis: Shutter market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type, fixation type, material type, operating system, application, and regions for shutter market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the shutter.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the shutter market size?

Answer: The global shutter market is expected to reach an estimated $80 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for shutter market?

Answer: The shutter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the shutter market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry, and an increase in remodeling, and continuing replacement activity in the construction industry.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for shutter?

Answer: Residential and Commercial are the major applications for shutter.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in shutter market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing usage of high security insulated roller shutters and the growing acceptance of power saving shutters and noise protection shutters.

Q6. Who are the key shutter companies?



Answer: Some of the key shutter companies are as follows:

• Assa Abloy Group

• Bunka Shutter

• Lixil Group

• Sanwa Holdings Corporation

• SKB Shutters

• Heroal

• Hunter Douglas

Q7.

Which shutter product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that built on roller shutters will remain the largest segment, and this segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the durability of this type of shutter. Built on roller shutters are also easy to install with minimum modification of the lintel of the door or window.

Q8: In shutter market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe will remain the largest region and expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global shutter market by product type (built on roller shutters, built in roller shutters, integrated roller shutters, and roller shutters with tilted laths), fixation type (door and window), material type (wood, synthetic, metal, and glass), operating system (manual and automated), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6.

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



For any questions related to shutter market or related to shutter market share, shutter market analysis, shutter market size, shutter manufacturers, and shutter sales, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

