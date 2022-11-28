Global IT Operations Analytics Market to Reach $75.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IT Operations Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798959/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.4% CAGR and reach US$43.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 39.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.2% CAGR



The IT Operations Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.1% and 30.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ControlUp

Evolven Software

ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

IT Tude

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Splunk, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

IT Operations Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

