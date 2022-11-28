Global IT Operations Analytics Market to Reach $75.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IT Operations Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798959/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.4% CAGR and reach US$43.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 39.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.2% CAGR
The IT Operations Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.1% and 30.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
ControlUp
Evolven Software
ExtraHop Networks, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
IBM Corporation
IT Tude
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Splunk, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798959/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
IT Operations Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global IT Operations Analytics Market to Reach $75.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for IT Operations Analytics estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$75. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 35.
