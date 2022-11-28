Irving Consumer Products Announces Public Sustainability Goals for its Tissue Manufacturing Operations

English French

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Consumer Products, a member of the J. D. Irving Group of Companies, is continuing its commitment to the environment by introducing sustainability goals for its tissue manufacturing operations. While the environment has long been a core value of the company, this is the first time Irving Consumer Products will publicly release sustainability goals.



Irving Consumer Products tissue manufacturing operations’ 2030 sustainability goals include:

a 25% reduction* in its water footprint by decreasing the fresh water required to make its products.

a 25% reduction* in its virgin plastic footprint in its product packaging.

diverting 90%* of its manufacturing waste from landfills by repurposing it for beneficial uses.

use of sustainably certified fibre in its products.

The Irving Forest Supply Chain, which includes Irving Consumer Products, was declared carbon neutral for the first time in 2020 and again in 2021.** Ensuring the Forest Supply Chain carbon neutral declaration is maintained until 2023 is a key part of Irving Consumer Products’ tissue manufacturing operations’ sustainability goals.

“With these goals we continue to strive to have a positive impact on the environment which is key to being the premium tissue product supplier of choice for our customers,” said Robert K. Irving, President of Irving Consumer Products and Co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited.

J.D. Irving has a long history of being responsible stewards of its forests. Each year its forestry operations harvest less than 2 per cent of the forest it manages, ensuring that the company grows more wood than it harvests. J.D. Irving maximizes the use of every tree harvested, leaving little to waste - from lumber, chips, and bark to sawdust and wood shavings. Since 1957, J.D. Irving has planted more than 1 billion trees.

“We’ve always taken care of our forests and these new public goals go a step further to demonstrate our commitment to reducing our impact on the environment,” said Mr. Irving.

*2021 base year

** For more information about the Irving Forest Supply Chain, please visit: https://www.jdirvingsustainability.com/.

Carbon Neutrality Declaration: Carbon Neutrality of the Supply Chain has been achieved in accordance with PAS2060:2014 from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, with a commitment to maintain to December 31, 2023.

About Irving Consumer Products

Irving Consumer Products is one of North America's leading manufacturers of household paper and baby diaper products. Irving Consumer Products companies include Irving Tissue and Irving Personal Care. Irving Tissue produces premium household store brand paper products for many of North America's top retailers, in addition to some of the top-selling tissue brands in the marketplace. Irving Personal Care is the only manufacturer of baby diapers and training pants in Canada. Using state-of-the-art equipment and technology, they produce premium quality private label products for major North American customers.

About J.D. Irving, Limited

Founded in 1882, J.D. Irving, Limited is a family-owned business with diverse operations including forest products, retail, transportation, shipbuilding, and consumer products. The company employs a team of over 19,000 people in Canada and the United States and is proudly headquartered in New Brunswick.

For more information, contact:

Marc Doucette

Vice-President, Communications

506-862-2960

Doucette.Marc@jdirving.com