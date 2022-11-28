Canon Medical Launches Non-Obsolescence Program to help customers stay at forefront of care delivery

Tustin, California, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. (CMSU), a global leader in innovative diagnostic imaging technology, is proud to announce the launch of its non-obsolescence program for Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance imaging modalities. With the rapid pace of innovation at Canon, customers can now maximize technology investments, stay current on meaningful innovations, and help extend the life of their equipment with this cost-effective, non-obsolescence program. With this new offering, customers receive software and/or hardware enhancements, including cyber-security enhanced protection to their equipment as innovation becomes available.

“Non-obsolescence prevents assets from falling behind so customers can provide the absolute best quality and efficiency in care at a fraction of the cost and helps ensure standardization across the fleet to overcome healthcare disparities in care,” said Satrajit Misra, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “This adds to a portfolio of initiatives such as Performance Pro training guarantee to help ensure that we are a trusted partner with our customers in the care they provide”.

