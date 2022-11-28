Top Mobile Software Company, Contractor Accelerator, Announces Partnership With Leader In The Foundation Repair Industry, Ram Jack

Lees Summit, Missouri, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contractor Accelerator is a mobile software company who provides high-quality residential contractor software that seamlessly integrates job estimates, digital drawings, digital contracts, customer management, and appointment scheduling for residential contractors in one easy-to-use platform.

The Kansas City-based company focuses on creating easy-to-use technology for contractors in foundation repair, fencing, painting, flooring, landscaping, roofing, and other residential repair industries, so that they can organize, automate and become more efficient to keep up with their growing business without sacrificing work-life balance.

They have now announced a non-exclusive partnership with Ram Jack, a recognized leader in the foundation repair industry and the designer of the Ram Jack System, to provide end-to-end business management software at a discounted rate to their more than 70+ corporate and franchise dealers across North America.

A Powerful Partnership

Talking about Ram Jack’s recent non-exclusive partnership with the team at Contractor Accelerator, Kayla Rodriguez said, “Working with Contractor Accelerator at our corporate location over the last 3 years has streamlined our sales process, created a more consistent bidding process, and overall provided clarity in the customer experience. Several installers across the Ram Jack network are on the system now, and it’s been great to see its effects on their businesses too. The time and cost savings alone are impressive. This official partnership has made it even easier for the others to get started with CA and achieve the same results we have experienced.”

In response, the Director of Marketing and Business Development at Contractor Accelerator, Jennifer Zamzow, says, “Our goal is to help companies get more out of their day with technology. When we work with groups like Ram Jack, we really get to know their processes and can support significant efficiency shifts across the network. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with these companies and be recommended by the Ram Jack corporate team.”

About Ram Jack

Ram Jack is known for providing its dealers with resources and tools to help them grow their businesses. They provide quality foundation solutions, from residential to commercial, new construction to remedial repairs.

Their in-house engineers and research and development divisions continually strive to advance industry knowledge in foundation solution applications of steel piles, and for more than 40 years, Ram Jack has restored stability to many homes and equipped engineers with custom solutions.

As foundation repair contractors, Ram Jack makes sure that your building has proper foundation support. From helical piles to driven pile systems, Ram Jack ensures they are equipped to get the job done.

About Contractor Accelerator

Contractor Accelerator wants to help you grow your business without having to sacrifice personal time, overworking your team, or hiring more employees.

Their all-in-one tool includes a CRM (Customer Relationship Manager) that will organize and store customer information, relevant notes, and offers document storage and a unique appointment scheduler with integrated maps that you can access on the go or at the office.

This innovative system also aids in streamlining your entire process by allowing you to make custom drawings and estimates using service templates with descriptions and pricing calculations, so that you can create custom bids with digital contracts in one quick and easy process.

Gain visibility, save time, get organized, and keep up with your growing business with Contactor Accelerator, who makes reaching your business goals easier.

To find out more about Contractor Accelerator and their recent partnership with Ram Jack or to read more information on how their Business Management software can help your business, please visit their website at https://contractoraccelerator.com

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/top-mobile-software-company-contractor-accelerator-announces-partnership-with-leader-in-the-foundation-repair-industry-ram-jack/