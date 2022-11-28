Human Tonik: Superfood Supplement Brand Releases Supergreen Tonik And Red Tonik To Help You Combat Brain Fog And Muscle Weakness

Claymont, Delaware, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Tonik was developed by Adam Wright, a former competitive triathlete whose battle with chronic fatigue syndrome and its symptoms, such as debilitating brain fog, muscle weakness, and constant illness, left him unable to compete and desperate to break the cycle of illness, recovery, and illness again.

He tried a variety of different greens and nutritional products that were scientifically dosed with full-disclosure labeling but found that regardless of the product he tried, it did little to alleviate his symptoms.

With the help of a top USA nutritional manufacturer, he decided to create a formula for his own Supergreen Tonik and Red Tonik which are multi-nutrient supplements that covers all your essential daily needs and nutrient bases.

The formula has effectively relieved Adam’s brain fog, helped combat daily fatigue and muscle weakness, and with 100% transparent full ingredient labeling, including how much you should take and why you should take it, is now available for others looking for a boost in their energy and wellbeing.

The Human Tonik Difference

Unlike other supplements and nutrient formulas, Human Tonik is committed to providing its customers with the following:

Full Transparency – They believe it is vital that you know what is inside your supplements, and that is why they include a 100% full transparency label.

– They believe it is vital that you know what is inside your supplements, and that is why they include a 100% full transparency label. Scientifically Dosed – Human Tonik uses real ingredients with proper dosages so that you get the health benefits that you deserve.

– Human Tonik uses real ingredients with proper dosages so that you get the health benefits that you deserve. Made In The USA – All their products are proudly manufactured in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified facility in the USA.

– All their products are proudly manufactured in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified facility in the USA. 3rd Party Tested – Their supplements are independently third-party tested by Eurofins, one of the world’s leading laboratories.

Supergreen Tonik

This powerful mind and body formula is designed to help you think sharper and feel your best by utilizing an optimal blend of 38 plant-based superfoods, adaptogens, and nutrients that boost your energy, immunity, focus, and overall health.

Their Supergreen Tonik also aids in:

Fighting off symptoms of colds and flu by supporting your immune system

Providing you with more energy to thrive every day

Will supercharge your brain with science-backed nutrients that support focus, attention, and long-term brain health

Give you a better chance at a quality and deep sleep for a rested mind and body

Reduce feelings of stress and anxiety

Customers have rated this tonik a 4.7 out of 5 stars in their reviews and praise it for boosting their energy and elevating their mood.

Red Tonik

Created with 13 superfoods and adaptogens for better endurance, cardio performance, and increased circulation, Human Tonik’s Red Tonik helps you perform all day with better cardiovascular health, energy, and recovery.

When drunk daily, the Red Tonik can help with the following:

Boosting your cardiovascular Health by supporting your heart health, improving blood flow, and helping your body function like a fine-tuned engine

Give you better strength and endurance so that you can last longer, perform better, stay sharper and get the best results out of your training

Packed full of polyphenols and antioxidants that fight free radicals

Reduce the debilitating effects of inflammation in the body, and recover faster from workouts and everyday activities

Can help give you healthier and younger-looking skin

Customers have rated this tonik a 4.9 out of 5 stars and enjoy its delicious fruity taste and the profound impact the supplement has on increasing their stamina and performance during training.

Every ingredient used by Human Tonik in their supplements has been responsibly sourced, domestically and globally, to ensure that their customers get the highest standard of product and are vegan, and contains no dairy, soy, GMO, caffeine, or toxins.

They have a 100% risk-free money back guarantee for their customers to check out in confidence and receive a refund if they are not completely happy with their product.

More information

To find out more about how Human Tonik was created and to see further details on their Supergreen Tonik or Red Tonik, please visit their website at https://humantonik.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/human-tonik-superfood-supplement-brand-releases-supergreen-tonik-and-red-tonik-to-help-you-combat-brain-fog-and-muscle-weakness/