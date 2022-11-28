Tallinn City Government publicises four sketches of the detail plans of AS Tallinna Sadam Old City harbour

English Estonian

Tallinn City Center Government and the Tallinn City Planning department will publicise the sketches of the detail planning of the four areas in Old City harbour, belonging to AS Tallinna Sadam, i.e. the detail planning of northern part of the Old City harbour, the detail planning of the area around the Admiralty basin, the detail planning of the passenger terminal A and the cruise terminal area, and the detail planning of the D-terminal and the surrounding area during the period of 14.12.2022-12.01.2023.

The publicising of the sketches of the detail plans is important for local community involvement and getting input for the realization of the of the Old City harbour Masterplan and the real estate business goals. The next important step is the approval of detail plans, after which AS Tallinna Sadama can start real estate development in the mentioned areas.

The public can get acquainted with the starting points and sketch solutions of the detail plans on weekdays from 14.12.2022 to 12.01.2023 in the Tallinn City Government (Nunne tn 18) and in the information hall of the Tallinn City Government (Vabaduse väljak 7). Also in the register of Tallinn plans at the web address https://tpr.tallinn.ee/ (detail plans no. DP043560, DP043610, DP043650, DP043590).

During the public exhibition, every person has the right to express an opinion regarding the starting points and sketch solutions of the detail plans to the e-mail address kesklinn@tallinnlv.ee or by post. The deadline for submission of opinions is 12.01.2023.

The public discussion introducing the results will be held on 31.01.2023 starting at 2:00 PM in the Government Hall of Tallinn City Center (Nunne tn 18). Those wishing to participate in the discussion via the online platform MS Teams must register in advance at the e-mail address riina.parm@tallinnlv.ee.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Additional information:

Sirle Arro

Head of Marketing and Communication Department

Tel. +372 513 0979

E-mail: s.arro@ts.ee