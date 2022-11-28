Vidico: Leading Video Production Company Win Gold Awards In Two Categories For The Muse Creative Awards

Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidico is a video production company with a talented group of writers, directors, producers, designers, and editors committed to creating compelling narratives for innovative start-ups and tech enterprises.

With their renowned tech video production capabilities, Vidico can produce explainer videos, product videos, brand videos, and television commercials and has been the company of choice for industry-leading clients, including Spotify, Amazon, Uber, and Samsung.

At this year’s Muse Creative Awards, they have won two gold awards in the Business to Business and Motion Graphics categories.

For the Business to Business category, Vidico worked with Cascade to re-introduce their brand to an existing market that values tradition and structure. The team produced a branded video that reflected Cascade’s customer-facing values of being fun, ambitious, and bold.

By utilizing an easily relatable storyline that had a humorous tone and romantically infused hook, viewers were not only immediately intrigued but could also clearly see the main product benefits and interface.

After six days of the video being published on Cascade’s YouTube channel, it accrued over 70k views, increased the impression rate to 40%, and doubled their number of subscribers.

In the Motion Graphics category, Vidico was celebrated for crafting a 90-second promotional video for the company, Easy Agile who creates tools for agile software development teams to make their customers more successful.

The video used catchy animation that was visually engaging, fun, and educational by providing the audience with the right balance of detail and key information without being overwhelming.

The Production Company That Understands Tech

Vidico is your complete video production solution that has been purpose-built for tech start-ups and tech enterprises in SaaS, consumer electronics, DTC, blockchain, and data security.

They have produced more than 894+ videos for well-known tech companies, including Uber, Square, and Digital Ocean, and will assist you in every stage of your customer journey, such as:

Customer Acquisition – See immediate improvements to your performance campaigns and a lowered cost per acquisition.

Engagement – Get unrivalled engagement and view rates across new product updates that go live to your existing customers.

Retention – Demonstrate workflows and product power features, as well as turning your users into experts that will retain their interest for longer.

Easy To Manage – The team at Vidico manages the whole process and have staged milestones that ensure quality is embedded into every stage of your project, but rest assured you have control each step of the way.

Easy To Scale – Localise for different markets or create cut-downs or variants of your video quickly and affordably. They understand what it takes to communicate an innovative product and the importance of testing.

With Vidico’s saas video production, you will receive a complete end-to-end process that involves scripting, storyboarding, and helping you tell your company’s story in the most efficient way possible.

You can choose from nine different video types, including more abstract and backend concepts that are suited to animation or live-action videos that incite more of an emotional connection with your customers.

Whatever you choose, Vidico will ensure that your project will assist you with all aspects of marketing and sales, as well as having a clear message and focused content that is designed for complex tech.

If you are a tech company that has an innovative product and needs a pitch-perfect message that can be explained in 60-seconds, then turn to the experts at Vidico.

More information

To find out more about Vidico and their video production services, or to learn more about their gold rewards at this year’s Muse Creative Awards, please visit their website at vidico.com.

