GATTONI Medical Aesthetics & Wellness Open New Medical Spa In Denver With High-End Lip Augmentation And Botox Injectables

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATTONI Medical Aesthetics & Wellness is a Medical spa in Denver, CO, that has mastered the art and science of anti-aging and regenerative medicine to deliver an array of services to enhance your health and beauty, including Botox, Dysport, Filler, Kybella, Sculptra, PRX-T33 Treatment, and Women’s Intimate Health.

They have now opened their new clinic in the Cherry Creek area of Denver, Colorado, and offer a range of high-end lip augmentation and Botox treatments to leave you feeling more empowered, more beautiful, and more confident than when you first arrived at their clinic.

Achieve Your Aesthetic and Wellness Goals

GATTONI Medical Aesthetics & Wellness was created by Lea Gattoni, a Master Aesthetic Injector who graduated top of her class at Duke University School of Medicine Physician Assistant Program and later earned a Doctor of Medical Science degree from the University of Lynchburg.

Gattoni and her professional team are dedicated to personalizing treatment to help you achieve your aesthetic and wellness goals and provide a variety of high-quality services using the latest equipment and products from renowned brands.

Their popular Botox and Dysport treatments are the best solutions for treating and preventing wrinkles, fine lines, and deep furrows on your face, and work by relaxing the muscles in your targeted area to create a smoother, more youthful appearance.

Botox is especially effective in treating:

Frown Lines

These are the wrinkles that appear between your eyebrows and are usually visible when you furrow your eyebrows.

Botox or Dysport can significantly reduce their appearance and give you an overall more refreshed look.

Crow’s Feet

Lines along the corner of your eyes are known as crow’s feet and can make you appear tired and less youthful.

A Botox treatment only takes 10-15 minutes and can improve the area around your eyes by temporarily reducing these wrinkles.

Brow Lift

As people age, they may find that their face becomes less firm and may seem looser in various places, such as around the eyes.

A brow lift will create a more awake appearance by lifting your eyebrows, so you can once again show off your beautiful eyes.

Forehead Lines

If you are located in Denver, Colorado, and are seeking an effective treatment for the lines on your forehead, then search Botox near me and choose the professional team at GATTONI Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, who can help you achieve a natural and balanced result.

Lip Augmentation

Instead of using fillers to plump and re-shape your lips, Botox or Dysport can give you a fuller smile while also decreasing any fine lines around your mouth.

Dimpled Chin

Botox is used to treat dimples, or the ‘Orange Peel’ look, that can occur on your chin by making the skin appear smoothed and, as a result, more youthful and relaxed.

Platysma

Platysma muscles are the vertical muscles that are located down the length of your neck and are at their most evident when you clench your jaw.

GATTONI Medical Aesthetics & Wellness will expertly inject Botox into the thick muscular band, which will cause the neck muscles to not be as prominent and give your neck a longer, slimmer, and smoother appearance.

Headache and Migraine Relief

If you no longer want to rely on medication to treat your symptoms, then injecting Botox has been proven to relieve muscular tension and decrease the frequency of migraines and headaches.

