Global Intraoperative Imaging Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intraoperative Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798944/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobile C-Arms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrasound Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $537 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Intraoperative Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$537 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$448.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
CT Scanners Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global CT Scanners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$139.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$208 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Brainlab AG
General Electric Company
IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc.
Irillic
Koninklijke Philips NV
Medtronic PLC
NeuroLogica Corporation
Shimadzu Corporation
Siemens AG
Toshiba Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798944/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Intraoperative Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Intraoperative Imaging Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Mobile C-Arms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile C-Arms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultrasound Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CT
Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for CT Scanners by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for CT Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MRI
Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for MRI Scanners by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for MRI Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-ray Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for X-ray Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Imaging Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Optical Imaging Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurosurgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Neurosurgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Orthopedic & Trauma
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic & Trauma
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spine Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Spine Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Spine Surgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ENT
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for ENT Surgeries by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for ENT Surgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency & Trauma Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Emergency & Trauma
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Emergency & Trauma
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers &
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers & Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: World Historic Review for Research Laboratories &
Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Laboratories &
Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Intraoperative Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research
Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound
Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical
Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI
Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray
Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,
Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,
Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency &
Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 64: USA 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research
Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound
Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical
Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI
Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray
Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,
Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,
Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency &
Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Intraoperative Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research
Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound
Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical
Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI
Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray
Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,
Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,
Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency &
Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Intraoperative Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research
Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound
Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical
Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI
Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray
Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,
Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,
Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency &
Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Intraoperative Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound
Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical
Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI
Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray
Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,
Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,
Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative
Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology,
Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research
Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers &
Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Intraoperative Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics and Research
Laboratories & Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers & Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound
Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical
Imaging Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: France Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Product - Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI
Scanners, X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative
Imaging by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mobile C-Arms, Ultrasound Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners,
X-ray Systems and Optical Imaging Systems for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 109: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraoperative Imaging by Application - Neurosurgeries,
Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology, Emergency & Trauma
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: France Historic Review for Intraoperative Imaging by
Application - Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries,
Oncology, Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative
Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Neurosurgeries, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Spine
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Oncology,
Emergency & Trauma Surgeries and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Intraoperative
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers &
Clinics and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798944/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Intraoperative Imaging estimated at US$1. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intraoperative Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798944/?utm_source=GNW