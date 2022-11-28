Global In-Memory Database Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Memory Database Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798901/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Online Transaction Processing (OLTP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR
The In-Memory Database market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -
Altibase
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Apache-Cassandra
CompleteDB
DataStax, Inc.
empiriecom.com
Enea AB
Gaia Platform
Infiniflux
Kognitio Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
In-Memory Database - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Transportation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World In-Memory Database Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Online Transaction
Processing (OLTP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Transaction
Processing (OLTP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Online Analytical
Processing (OLAP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Analytical
Processing (OLAP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transaction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Transaction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Transaction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Reporting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Reporting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Analytics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Analytics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
In-Memory Database Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Transportation, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media &
Entertainment and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Processing Type - Online Transaction
Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical
Processing (OLAP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Application - Transaction, Reporting,
Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Application - Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Transportation, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media &
Entertainment and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Processing Type - Online Transaction
Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical
Processing (OLAP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Application - Transaction, Reporting,
Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Application - Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
In-Memory Database Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Transportation, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media &
Entertainment and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Processing Type - Online Transaction
Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical
Processing (OLAP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Application - Transaction, Reporting,
Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Application - Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
In-Memory Database Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Transportation, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media &
Entertainment and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Processing Type - Online Transaction
Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical
Processing (OLAP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Application - Transaction, Reporting,
Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Application - Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
In-Memory Database Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Transportation, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media &
Entertainment and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Processing Type - Online Transaction
Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical
Processing (OLAP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Application - Transaction, Reporting,
Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Application - Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
In-Memory Database Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Transportation, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media &
Entertainment and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Processing Type - Online Transaction
Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical
Processing (OLAP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Application - Transaction, Reporting,
Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Application - Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
In-Memory Database Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Transportation, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media &
Entertainment and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Processing Type - Online Transaction
Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database
by Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical
Processing (OLAP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Application - Transaction, Reporting,
Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Application - Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transaction, Reporting, Analytics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Transportation, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media &
Entertainment and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Processing Type - Online Transaction
Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-Memory Database by
Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical
Processing (OLAP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory Database by Application - Transaction, Reporting,
Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Global In-Memory Database Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for In-Memory Database estimated at US$5. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.
