Global Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market to Reach $4.3 Trillion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Industry"
3 Trillion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.6% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hosted segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $514.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR
The Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$514.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$742.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 269 Featured) -
46 Labs
A & A Computers
A Mantra
ACS`IT
Active Identity
Adva Optical Networking SE
Advanced Connections INC
AKshar Technologies
Al Kays International
Amadeus IT Group SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market - A
Prelude
Rising Adoption of Cloud, Big Data and Mobility in Enterprises
Drives Growth in Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Market
Global Big Data Market - Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
With Enterprises Increasingly Opting to Outsource ERP and CRM
Functions, Demand Rises for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services
Global CRM Outsourcing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Emergence of Connected and Intelligent Enterprises Fuels Need
for Integration Services
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
IT Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services - An
Introduction
IT Infrastructure Integration Services
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hosted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Hosted by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Hosted by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Deployment
Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Deployment Model - On-Premise and
Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Deployment Model - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Vertical -
BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Deployment
Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Deployment Model - On-Premise and
Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Deployment Model -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Vertical -
BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Deployment
Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Deployment Model - On-Premise and
Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Deployment Model - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Vertical -
BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Deployment
Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Deployment Model - On-Premise and
Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Deployment Model - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Vertical -
BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Deployment
Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Deployment Model - On-Premise and
Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Deployment Model -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Vertical -
BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Deployment
Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Deployment Model - On-Premise and
Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Deployment Model -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Vertical -
BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Deployment
Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Deployment Model - On-Premise and
Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Deployment Model -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Vertical -
BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Deployment
Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Deployment Model - On-Premise and
Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Deployment Model - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Vertical -
BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Deployment
Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Deployment Model - On-Premise and
Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Deployment Model - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by Vertical -
BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure Solution
and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by
Deployment Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Deployment Model -
On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Deployment Model -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by
Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by
Deployment Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Deployment Model -
On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Deployment Model -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by
Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by
Deployment Model - On-Premise and Hosted - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Deployment Model -
On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Deployment Model -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Hosted
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services by
Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Vertical - BFSI, Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure
Solution and Integration Services by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market to Reach $4.3 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services estimated at US$1. 7 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.
