Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis

Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the composite materials in the global tooling market looks promising with opportunities in the wind energy, automotive, aerospace, marine, consumer goods, and construction industry. The composite material in the global tooling market is expected to reach an estimated $509.1 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increase in demand for light weight tools, decrease in lead time for part manufacturing, and increasing penetration of composite tooling in various end use industries.

Composite Materials in the Tooling Market by End Use Industry, Material Form, and Fiber Type

Emerging Trends in the Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increased use of metal/composites combination materials for tooling.



Composite Materials in the Tooling Market by Segments

Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the composite materials in the global tooling market by application, raw material, material form, and region as follows:



Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Transportation

Marine

Wind Energy

Aerospace

Construction

Consumer Goods

Others



Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Epoxy Resin

BMI Resin

Others



Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Market by Material [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Fabric

Prepreg



Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composite materials in the global tooling companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the composite materials in the global tooling companies profiled in this report include.

Toray Industries Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Trelleborg AB

Cytec Solvay Group

Airtech Advanced Materials Group

Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest application for composites tools market due to increasing wind MW installation in US and Asia Pacific region and increase in length of blade.

Glass Fiber based composite materials in the global tooling will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in wind energy, aerospace, and marine industry.

Features of Composite Materials in the Global Tooling Market



Market Size Estimates: Composite materials in the global tooling market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, raw material, material form and region

Regional Analysis: Composite materials in the global tooling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by application, raw material, material form and regions for the composite materials in the global tooling market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composite materials in the global tooling market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the composite material in the global tooling market size?

Answer: The composite materials in the global tooling market is expected to reach an estimated $509.1 million by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for composite materials in the global tooling market?

Answer: The composite material in the global tooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the composite materials in the global tooling market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increase in demand for light weight tools, decrease in lead time for part manufacturing, and increasing penetration of composite tooling in various end use industries.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for composite materials in the global tooling?

Answer: Wind energy, automotive, aerospace, marine, consumer goods, and construction industry are the major end use industries for composite materials in the global tooling.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in composite materials in the global tooling market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increased use of metal/composites combination materials for tooling.

Q6. Who are the key composite materials in the global tooling companies?



Answer: Some of the key composite materials in the global tooling companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which composite materials in the global tooling raw material segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that glass fiber based composites tools will remain the largest material segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Q8: In composite materials in the global tooling market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the composite materials in the global tooling market by application (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, construction, consumer goods, and others), raw material (glass fiber, carbon fiber, epoxy, BMI, and others), material form (fabric and prepreg), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to composite materials in the tooling market or related to share of composite materials in the tooling market, analysis of composite materials in the tooling market, composite materials in the tooling market size, composite tooling, and carbon fiber tooling, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

