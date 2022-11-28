Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798879/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gyroscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Accelerometers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Inertial Navigation System (INS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Algorithms & Processors Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR
In the global Algorithms & Processors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
General Electric Company
Gladiator Technologies, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Safran Electronics & Defense
Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
Thales Group
Trimble, Inc.
VectorNav Technologies LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798879/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Inertial Navigation System (INS) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gyroscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Accelerometers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Accelerometers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Accelerometers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algorithms & Processors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Algorithms & Processors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Algorithms & Processors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Wireless by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Missiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Missiles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Missiles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Aircraft by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Launch Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Space Launch Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Space Launch Vehicles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military Armored Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Military Armored Vehicles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Military Armored
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAVs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for UAVs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for UAVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Component - Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch
Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine,
Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Component - Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch
Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine,
Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Component - Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch
Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine,
Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Component - Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch
Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine,
Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Component - Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch
Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine,
Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Component - Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch
Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine,
Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes, Accelerometers,
Algorithms & Processors and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch
Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine,
Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Component - Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch
Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine,
Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Component - Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch
Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Navigation System
(INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military
Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Inertial
Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial
Navigation System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Inertial
Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft,
Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial
Navigation System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles,
Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes, Accelerometers,
Algorithms & Processors and Wireless Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Inertial
Navigation System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Inertial Navigation
System (INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch
Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Inertial
Navigation System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles,
Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Inertial
Navigation System (INS) by Component - Gyroscopes,
Accelerometers, Algorithms & Processors and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Inertial
Navigation System (INS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Algorithms &
Processors and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Inertial Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles,
Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored
Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Inertial
Navigation System (INS) by Application - Missiles, Aircraft,
Space Launch Vehicles, Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Inertial
Navigation System (INS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Missiles, Aircraft, Space Launch Vehicles,
Marine, Military Armored Vehicles, UAVs and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798879/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inertial Navigation System (INS) estimated at US$10. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798879/?utm_source=GNW