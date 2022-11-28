High Temperature Adhesives Market Trends and ForecastThe global high temperature adhesives market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Temperature Adhesives Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362724/?utm_source=GNW



High Temperature Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the high temperature adhesives market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries. The global high temperature adhesives market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in electrical and electronics industry and increasing automotive production.



Emerging Trends in the High Temperature Adhesives Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include new silicone-based electrically conductive adhesives in automotive sensor applications, development of fast cure and high temperature resistant adhesives, and replacement of lead solder with electrically conductive adhesives.



High Temperature Adhesives Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global high temperature adhesives market by application, polymer type, technology type, product form, and region as follows:



High Temperature Adhesives Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Electrical and Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Others



High Temperature Adhesives Market by Polymer Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Epoxy Based High Temperature Adhesives

• Silicone Based High Temperature Adhesives

• Acrylic Based High Temperature Adhesives

• Other High Temperature Adhesives



High Temperature Adhesives Market by Technology Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Reactive

• Solvent

• Hot Melt

• Film



High Temperature Adhesives Market by Product Form [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Paste

• Liquid

• Film



High Temperature Adhesives Market by Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

List of High Temperature Adhesives Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies high temperature adhesives companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the high temperature adhesives companies profiled in this report includes.

• Henkel AG & Co KGaA

• 3M Company

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Master Bond

• Permabond

High Temperature Adhesives Market Insight

• The analyst predicts that the demand for epoxy based high temperature adhesive is expected to remain the largest segment due to its ability to withstand higher temperatures of up to 200 degree Celsius.

• Electrical and electronics segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume consumption. Growing demand for PCBs from telecommunication, computer/peripherals, consumer, and microelectronic assembly applications, miniaturization of IC chips, and a rapid move towards smaller and higher-performance electronic devices is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to an increase in the production of printed circuit board in China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea and the use of high temperature adhesives in the assembly and packaging of electronic circuits.

Features of High Temperature Adhesives Market

• Market Size Estimates:High temperature adhesives market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by application, polymer type, technology type, and product form

• Regional Analysis:High temperature adhesives market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, polymer type, technology type, product form, and regions for the high temperature adhesives market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the high temperature adhesives market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global high temperature adhesives market by application (electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and others), polymer type (epoxy, silicone, acrylic, and others), technology (reactive, solvent based, hot melt, and film), product form (paste, liquid, and film), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

