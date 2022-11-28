With a CAGR of 5.3%, Global Roof Edge Spoilers Market to Expand at a Value of US$ 2.76 Billion By 2033

Rockville, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global roof edge spoilers market will reach US$ 1.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted years through 2033. The market is poised to grow due to the increasing use of passenger vehicles, and thereby, higher utilization of roof edge spoilers.



A vehicle's rear spoiler is an aerodynamic device designed to reduce air resistance. It reduces or negates the effects of air pressure passing through the car body. A roof edge spoiler is one of the most common accessories found on sports cars and sedans, as seen on the trailing edge of the roof of some hatchbacks and SUVs, and even on roadsters.

Many vehicles come with a roof edge spoiler installed at the factory. This applies in particular to station wagons such as the Mercedes E-Class, Audi A6, and BMW 5 Series Touring. SUVs such as the Audi Q7, Jeep Cherokee, and BMW X5 are also factory-fitted with a roof spoiler. Some companies also offer the option of replacing the factory-fitted roof spoiler with other variants.

Countries such as Japan, Germany, and India have noteworthy sales of motor vehicles, including passenger cars and SUVs. Out of the total sales of passenger cars in 2020, 40.5 million units of cars and 29.6 million units of SUVs were sold. All these factors will augment the growth of the market for roof-edge spoilers in the long run.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global roof edge spoilers market is projected to grow 1.7X and reach US$ 2.76 billion by 2033.

The market witnessed 2.3% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Under the vehicle category, SUV-based roof edge spoilers will dominate the market with US$ 761.4 million valuation in 2023.

The OEM sub-segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.17 billion by 2023-end.

North America will dominate the global market with 28.6% market share in 2023.



Market Development

New entrants are focused on developing advanced and innovative roof edge spoilers to establish themselves and gain a significant market share. Nanotechnology is also expected to be a key area where new aftermarket manufacturers and OEMs can focus and develop some innovative products.

To meet the needs of a growing customer base, industry players intend to acquire and strategically partner with end customers and regional distributors. Companies are focusing on using advanced technology to make roof spoilers lightweight and durable. Manufacturers are using geographic expansion strategies to gain a foothold in rapidly growing new markets.

Key Companies in Roof Edge Spoilers Market:

APR Performance

B&I Trim Products

Ford Performace

Hihone

INOAC Corporation

Lund Spoiler

Magna International

OES Genuine

Plastic Omnium

Polytec Group

Roush Performance

Seibon International

Segmentation of Roof Edge Spoilers Industry Research

By Material: Composites Carbon Fiber Fiberglass Others (CFRP) Polymers ABS Polyurethane Polycarbonate Others Aluminum Others

By Vehicle Category: Hatchbacks SUVs MPVs

By Production Technology: Blow Molding Injection Molding

By Sales Channel: OEMs Aftermarket

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia &Oceania Middle East & Africa







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global roof edge spoilers market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material type (composites (carbon fiber, fiberglass, others (CFRP)), polymers (ABS, polyurethane, polycarbonate, others), aluminium, others), vehicle category (hatchbacks, SUVs, MPVs), production technology (blow molding, injection molding), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. State of the Global Automotive Industry

3.1.1. By Vehicle Category

3.1.2. By Region

3.2. Global Spoilers Market Outlook

3.2.1. By Material

3.2.2. By Region

3.3. Penetration of in Global Market

3.4. Roof Edge Spoilers: Evolution & Transition with Timeline

3.5. Trends Transforming Roof Edge Spoilers

3.6. Cost Structure Analysis

3.7. Competitive Scenario and Trends

3.7.1. Market Concentration Rate

3.7.2. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

3.7.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

