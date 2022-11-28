Global Industrial Waste Management Market to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Waste Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798875/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Construction & Demolition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$505.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Manufacturing segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $298.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Industrial Waste Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$298.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$257.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Agriculture Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR
In the global Agriculture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$163.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured) -
Bi System
BioEnergy Consult
Clean Harbors, Inc.
Cliff Berry, Inc.
Contaminant Control, Inc.
Daiseki Co., Ltd.
EIT Environmental Development Group
Enviroserv Waste Management (Pty) Ltd.
Gruppo Waste Italia
GSR Solutions LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798875/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Industrial Waste Management - Market Overview
Industrial Waste Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Waste Industry - Key Technology Trends
Dynamic Routes to Improve Route Density
Predictive and Preventive Maintenance to Cut Cost
Robotics for Materials Recovery
Autonomous Vehicles for Waste Collection
Electric Garbage Trucks
IoT Integration
RFID Tags in Garbage Collection and ?Smart? Garbage Cans
Solid Waste Management - Technology Trends
Robotics and Optical Sorting Technology
Mechanical Sorting and Biological Treatment
Sensors for ?On Time Collection?
Anaerobic Digestion
Vented Composting
Wastewater Biological Anaerobic Technology and Food Packaging
Removal Equipment
Driverless Vehicle
Internet of Things (IoT) Technology
Regulations and Legislations
Regulations in Japan
Indiana?s Waste Management Regulations
Waste Management Policy in Ireland
Poland - Amended Regulations Impose Stricter Regulations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Industrial Waste Management Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction & Demolition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Construction & Demolition by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction &
Demolition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Landfill by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Landfill by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Landfill by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recycling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Recycling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Recycling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Incineration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Incineration by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Incineration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management
by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling
and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management
by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling
and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Industrial Waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management
by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling
and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management
by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Industrial Waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management
by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling
and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management
by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Industrial Waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling
and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Industrial Waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling
and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Industrial Waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling
and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management
by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling
and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management
by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management by
Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling
and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Industrial Waste Management by
Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Waste Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill,
Recycling and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Waste Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Industrial Waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill,
Recycling and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Waste Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Waste Management by Type - Construction &
Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Type - Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing,
Agriculture, Chemical, Mining and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Waste Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Construction & Demolition, Manufacturing, Agriculture,
Chemical, Mining and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Waste Management by Service - Landfill,
Recycling and Incineration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial Waste
Management by Service - Landfill, Recycling and Incineration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Waste Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Landfill, Recycling and Incineration for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798875/?utm_source=GNW
Global Industrial Waste Management Market to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Waste Management estimated at US$1 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 5 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Waste Management Industry"