[Latest] Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size/Share Worth USD 420 Billion by 2030 at a 32% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size, Trends and Insights By Charger Type (Fast Charger, Slow Charger), By Connector (CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System (CCS), Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 77.78 billion in 2022and is expected to reach a value of around USD 420 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 32% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report analyses the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market’s drivers and restraints and their impact on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Overview

Due to the enormous environmental harm caused by gas-powered automobiles and concerns over greenhouse gas emissions, sales of electric vehicles are still rising quickly. As petrol prices surge to record highs, EV adoption is accelerating in the United States. According to an American Automobile Association survey, one-fourth of Americans planned to buy an EV. Additionally, 77% of those interested in buying a plug-in car noted that their desire to save money on gas sparked their interest. Such factors are likely to boost the market for EV charging station market.

Growth Factors

The requirement for the use of electric vehicles has been prompted by the rising levels of carbon emissions and other dangerous substances resulting from transportation. Subsequently, there is a growing need for an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in both business and residential settings. Additionally, expanding collaborations between automakers to provide charging stations using a subscription model is anticipated to fuel industry expansion.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that green energy will substantially impact both public and private electric vehicle charging stations. The biggest issue for EV owners is carbon emissions. Companies are quickly advancing the charging technologies used in their electric vehicle charging networks to alleviate these issues.





Segmental Overview

The market for Electric Vehicle Charging stations is segmented into charger type, connector, and application. Due to initiatives and budget allocations by governments and automakers for extending public EVCI infrastructure, the commercial segment accounted for over 80% of revenue share in 2021. As overnight charging or charging at home would not be sufficient for long-distance travel, the construction of supporting infrastructure in public locations is required. The growth is further fueled by partnerships between several public transportation organizations and automakers to construct electric bus charging stations.

In 2021, the CHAdeMO market category dominated the market 2021. This is primarily because it is easy to handle and works with most electric cars, including those made by GM, BMW, and VW. Additionally, it allows for greater design freedom for electric vehicles because it only needs one charging port instead of two for CHAdeMO connectors, which can’t handle AC charging. The current CHAdeMO connectors are also required by the Japan Electric Vehicle Standard and can deliver 62.5 kW of DC (JEVS).

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market and what is its expected growth rate?

What primary driving factors push the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market forward?

What are the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry's top companies?

What categories do the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

China, Japan, India, and South Korea are major countries considered in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, some of the world’s economies that are growing the fastest are located in this area, including China and India.

The governments of these developing nations have taken several steps to entice major OEMs to produce electric car charging infrastructure in their own countries after seeing the development potential of the global market for charging stations for electric vehicles. For instance, EV charging station network providers have teamed with several OEMs to offer free EV charging to EV drivers. Due to this, the production of electric vehicles has increased recently, satisfying both domestic and international demand.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 35 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 420 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 77.78 billion CAGR Growth Rate 32% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players AeroVironment Inc., BP Chargemaster, General Electric Company, ABB, Eaton Corp., ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., SemaConnect Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric, Tesla Inc., Siemens AG, Webasto SE , and Others Key Segment By Charger Type, Connector, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

Due to rapidly shifting consumer preferences and ongoing technological advancement, the global electric vehicle charging stations market is highly competitive. Almost every market participant primarily focuses on installing fast and ultra-fast charging stations.

Browse the full "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size, Trends and Insights By Charger Type (Fast Charger, Slow Charger), By Connector (CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System (CCS), Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"





Prominent Players

AeroVironment Inc.

BP Chargemaster

General Electric Company

ABB

Eaton Corp.

ChargePoint Inc.

ClipperCreek Inc.

SemaConnec Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Schneider Electric

Tesla Inc.

Siemens AG

Webasto SE

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period (2022-2030). In terms of revenue, the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market size was valued at around USD 35 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 420 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on charger type segmentation, the fast charger segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

Based on connector segmentation, the CHAdeMO segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

The commercial segment was the top revenue-generating category based on application segmentation in 2021.

Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

2022: The U.S. Department of Transportation recently approved plans for all 50 states to construct EV charging stations along the country’s roadways.

2021: Other electric vehicles can now be charged at DC fast-charging stations, which are part of The Tesla Supercharger network.

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is segmented as follows:

By Charger Type

Fast Charger

Slow Charger

By Connector

CHAdeMO

Combined Charging System (CCS)

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Browse More Related Reports:

Electric Bus Charging Station Market : Electric Bus Charging Station Market Size, Trends and Insights By Charger (Off-board, Onboard), By Type (Depot Charging, Opportunity Charging, Inductive Charging), By Power (Less than 50 kW, 50–150 kW, 151–450 kW, More than 450 kW), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market : Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Supply (Less than 11 kW, More than 50 kW, 11 kW to 50 kW), By Type (Dynamic, Static), By Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads, Power Control Units, Battery Management Systems), By Technology (Capacitive Wireless EV Charging Systems, Permanent Magnet Gear Wireless EV Charging Systems, Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems, Resonant Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems), By Propulsion (BEV, PHEV), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Electric Tractor Market : Electric Tractor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Battery Type (Lead-Acid Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Others), By Drivetrain Technology (Battery Electric Tractor, Hybrid Electric Tractor, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Tractor), By Application (Heavy-Duty Tractor, Medium-Duty Tractor, Light-Duty Tractor), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Electric Vehicle Market : Global (EV) Electric Vehicle Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (BEV, PHEV), By Vehicle Type (Private Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle By Drive Type (FWD, RWD, AWD), By Vehicle Top Speed (<125 mph, >125 mph) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market : Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Others), By Propulsion (HEV, BEV), Energy Storage (Lithium-ion, Lead-Acid), Energy Storage Capacity (<50 kWh, 50-200 kWh, >200 kWh), Power Output (<50 hp, 50-150 hp, 150-300 hp, >300 hp) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

