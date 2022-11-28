Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 18/11/2022 492,171 531.54 261,606,642 Monday, 21 November 2022 2,665 497.10 1,324,758 Tuesday, 22 November 2022 1,653 509.33 841,920 Wednesday, 23 November 2022 2,764 510.73 1,411,646 Thursday, 24 November 2022 1,410 518.61 731,245 Friday, 25 November 2022 2,379 520.49 1,238,243 In the period 21/11/2022 - 25/11/2022 10,871 510.33 5,547,813 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 25/11/2022 503,042 531.08 267,154,455 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,023,766 treasury shares corresponding to 7.94% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

