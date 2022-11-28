Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 18/11/2022
|492,171
|531.54
|261,606,642
|Monday, 21 November 2022
|2,665
|497.10
|1,324,758
|Tuesday, 22 November 2022
|1,653
|509.33
|841,920
|Wednesday, 23 November 2022
|2,764
|510.73
|1,411,646
|Thursday, 24 November 2022
|1,410
|518.61
|731,245
|Friday, 25 November 2022
|2,379
|520.49
|1,238,243
|In the period 21/11/2022 - 25/11/2022
|10,871
|510.33
|5,547,813
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 25/11/2022
|503,042
|531.08
|267,154,455
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,023,766 treasury shares corresponding to 7.94% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
