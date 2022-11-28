Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 16.30 P.M. EET





Oma Savings Bank Plc and Sp Mortgage Bank Plc have signed an agreement on the transfer of the loan portfolio of Liedon Savings Bank's mortgage loans

Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp” or the “Company”) and Sp Mortgage Bank Plc (“SpKLP”) have signed an agreement on the transfer of mortgage credit bank loans (mortgage loans) brokered by Liedon Savings Bank Plc on 28 November 2022. OmaSp purchases traded mortgage loans from SpKLP with all rights and obligations. The loan portfolio transferring to OmaSp on 5 March 2023 will amount to approximately EUR 250 million in the situation of 22 November 2022. The final size of the credit portfolio becomes more specific at the time of transfer. The transfer of Liedon Savings Bank's business is progressing according to plan and the signed agreement on the transfer of the loan portfolio is part of the whole.

C EO Pasi Sydänlammi:

”With the signed agreement, an important part of the services of Liedon Savings Bank customers will be transferred to OmaSp. The transfer has no impact on the terms of the credits nor collateral. The transferring mortgage loans will complement OmaSp's mortgage banking collateral pool and increase the Company's former prowess for covered bond issuance.”





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

