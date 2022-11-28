Passive Component Market Trends and ForecastThe global passive component market is expected to reach an estimated $40.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Passive Component Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362721/?utm_source=GNW



Passive Component Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the passive component market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom, consumer electronics, industrial machinery, and automotive industries. The global passive component market is expected to reach an estimated $40.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for communication equipment, rise in demand for smaller, cheaper, and higher quality parts along with better performance, and increasing demand for small and compact electronic devices with enhanced features drives the market.



Passive Component Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global passive component market by end use, product type, and region as follows:



Passive Component Market by End Use [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Telecom

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Machinery

• Automotive



Passive Component Market by Product Type [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Capacitors

• Resistors

• Inductors



Passive Component Market by Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Passive Component Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies passive component companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the passive component companies profiled in this report includes.



• KYOCERA AVX Corporation

• Kemet Electronics

• Murata Manufacturing

• Nichicon

• Nippon Chemi-Con

• Panasonic

• Ryosan

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Taiyo Yuden

Passive Component Market Insight



• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for smart automotive electronics devices..

Features of Passive Component Market



• Market Size Estimates: Passive component market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type and end use industry

• Regional Analysis: Passive component market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type, and regions for the passive component market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the passive component market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the passive component market size?

Answer: The global passive component market is expected to reach an estimated $40.6 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for passive component market?

Answer: The passive component market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the passive component market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for communication equipment, rise in demand for smaller, cheaper, and higher quality parts along with better performance, and increasing demand for small and compact electronic devices with enhanced features.

Q4. Who are the key passive component companies?



Answer: Some of the key passive component companies are as follows:

• Yageo

• Kemet Electronics

• Murata Manufacturing

• Nichicon

• Nippon Chemi-Con

• Panasonic

• Ryosan

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Taiyo Yuden

• Yageo

Q5. In passive component market, which region is expected to witness highest growth in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q6. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global passive component market by end use (telecom, consumer electronics, industrial machinery, and automotive), product type (capacitors, resistors, and inductors), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

