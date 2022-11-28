Automotive Battery Market Trends and ForecastThe automotive battery market is expected to reach an estimated $117.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Battery Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362719/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Battery Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the automotive battery market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The automotive battery market is expected to reach an estimated $117.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and growing preference for electric and hybrid vehicles.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Battery Market



Automotive Battery Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive battery market by battery type, vehicle type, engine type, and region as follows:



Automotive Battery Market by Battery Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Lead Acid

• Lithium-Ion

• Others



Automotive Battery Market by Vehicle Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

• Others



Automotive Battery Market by Engine Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Internal Combustion Engine

• Electric Vehicles



Automotive Battery Market by Region [Value ($M) analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o USA

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o Spain

o UK

o Italy

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o UAE

List of Automotive Battery Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive battery companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive battery companies profiled in this report includes.

• A123 Systems

• Exide Industries

• GS Yuasa

• Panasonic

• LG Chem

• BYD Company

• East Penn Manufacturing Company

Automotive Battery Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that the lithium-ion battery is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as they are used in application that require high energy density solutions such as hybrid and electric vehicles

• The passenger vehicles segment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to an increase in passenger car sales and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to growing sales of passenger cars, commercial cars, and motor vehicles and growing demand for vehicles in the region such as India and South Korea.

Features of Automotive Battery Market

• Market Size Estimates:Automotive Battery market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by battery type, vehicle type, and engine type

• Regional Analysis:Automotive Battery market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different battery type, vehicle type, engine type, and regions for the automotive battery market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automotive battery market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive battery market size?

Answer:The global automotive battery market is expected to reach an estimated $117.5 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive battery market?

Answer:The automotive battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive battery market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in automobile sales, rising vehicle penetration, and growing preference for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Q4. What are the major vehicle type for automotive battery?

Answer:Passenger Vehicles is the major vehicle type for automotive battery.

Q5. Who are the key automotive battery companies?



Answer:Some of the key automotive battery companies are as follows:

Q6. Which automotive battery type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the lead acid battery is expected to remain the largest segment due to its various benefits such as minimal maintenance, inexpensive, and simple in manufacturing.

Q7. In automotive battery market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the good growth over next 5 years

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global automotive battery market by battery type (lead acid, lithium-ion, and others), vehicle type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, and others), engine type (internal combustion engine and electric vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

