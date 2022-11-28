Global High Dynamic Range Market to Reach $47.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Dynamic Range Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798748/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027. Capturing Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Display Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 23.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR
The High Dynamic Range market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -
Apple, Inc.
BrightSide Technologies
Canon, Inc.
Casio Computer Co., Ltd.
Cursor Insight
Display Devices
Display Media SAS
Easy HDR
EPATRONIC Systems
Ethos Media
