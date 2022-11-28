Pesticide Market Trends and ForecastThe global pesticide market is expected to reach an estimated $82.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pesticide Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362718/?utm_source=GNW

Pesticide Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the pesticide market looks promising with opportunities in the insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides. The global pesticide market is expected to reach an estimated $82.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for food for rising population, limited availability of arable land, and increasing awareness of using pesticides.



Emerging Trends in the Pesticide Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of nano-pesticides to reduce environmental pollution and development of formulated technology for weed control system.



Pesticide Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global pesticide market by application and region as follows:



Pesticide Market by Application [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Insecticides

• Fungicides

• Herbicides



Pesticide Market by Region [Value ($B) analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Pesticide Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pesticide companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pesticide companies profiled in this report includes.

• Syngenta

• BASF

• Bayer

• Monsanto

• Dow Chemicals

Pesticide Market Insight

• Herbicides segment is expected to remain as the largest market. Increasing demand for weed management and food security are expected to drive pesticides demand, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

• North America is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness the highest growth over forecast period due to limited availability of arable land, demand for healthy diet, and priority for food safety.

Features of Pesticide Market

• Market Size Estimates:Pesticide market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by application and regions.

• Regional Analysis:Pesticide market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different application and regions for the pesticide market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the pesticide market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

