Ferrellgas Reminding Customers to Schedule a Fill, Clear a Path to Their Propane Tank

LIBERTY, Mo., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Winter is just a few weeks away, and Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is reminding our Will Call customers to schedule a fill for their tank. Our Will Call customers are responsible for contacting us when they need a fill. We ask that they allow at least seven business days for us to make their delivery.

Will Call customers should also consider switching to our free Auto Fill program. It allows us to analyze data and determine when a tank most likely needs to be filled. We’ll automatically schedule a fill for you, so you don’t have to worry about it. It’s just one way Ferrellgas is helping our customers Fuel Life Simply all year long.

We want to remind all of our customers to clear a path to their propane tank before any scheduled deliveries. Customers are encouraged to mark the location of their tank with a flag or stake, so our drivers can easily find it in the snow. Please also unlock any gates and remove any vehicles or animals that may block access to your driveway or tank.

“We want to make sure our customers have propane this time of year,” says Vice President of Retail Operations Tim Sayers. “Our goal is to make sure they can heat their homes during the coldest time of the year.”

We recognize that seniors and people with physical challenges may not be able to clear their property of snow and ice in the winter. We encourage anyone who needs assistance to ask for help! Ferrellgas’ experienced Customer Service professionals have information on community-run programs which may provide snow removal assistance to anyone who needs it. Customers can also look into hiring a snow removal service, such as a landscaping company, or ask neighbors, family, or friends for help.

Ferrellgas is committed to the safety of our customers and our drivers. If the roads and our customers’ driveways are safe and passable, we will make every effort to complete deliveries as scheduled this winter. Thank you for helping us Fuel Life Simply!

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.