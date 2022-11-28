Regenx Grants Stock Options

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (TSXV: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces the Company has granted an aggregate of 3,900,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and various consultants of the Company. The options are at an exercise price of $0.05 per share and valid for a period of five years from the date of the grant, subject to vesting provisions. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan approved by the shareholders on July 27, 2022.



The grant of the options has been approved by the Board of Directors and is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Regenx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information, visit www.Regenx.Tech.

