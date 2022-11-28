All-Electric Home at an All-Time High

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Great American Electrification is upon us!

“The concept of an all-electric home has never made more sense,” says Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder. “Consumer demand for all-electric homes has reached an all-time high. This market pull, plus new federal financing, is opening the door for massive transformation in the built environment.

To help spread the good word, Green Builder editors have assembled all the information builders and consumers need to transition seamlessly into the new era of cleaner living. This ebook, The Great American Electrification, offers trends, case studies, and product reviews to help builders plan future projects. Sections include

Information on public attitudes toward electric homes

“The All-Electric House” graphic, which shows exactly what an all-electric house is and how it works

electric technology that homeowners want

new information on solar integration

Updates on the nation’s outdated electrical grid and what can be done about it.

The business case for electric living.

Download your free copy of the book today!

For subject matter expert interviews, more electrification statistics and graphics, or other questions, contact Cati O'Keefe at cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

This ebook was made possible by support from Panasonic, EverVolt, and NV Energy.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, decarbonization, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.















