Operation Gratitude Calling on Americans Around the Country to Support 2,000 Deployed Troops This Giving Tuesday

Los Angeles, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meaningfully placed on the calendar in the aftermath of the consumer-driven holidays of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is a global initiative, and national day of giving. Taking place November 29 this year, the movement encourages communities worldwide to give back by ushering in the charitable giving season. This Giving Tuesday, Operation Gratitude is calling on Americans across the country to help us raise $50,000 to lift the spirits of 2,000 deployed U.S. service members this holiday season—including our troops stationed in Eastern Europe due to the conflict in Ukraine. Matching the first $25,000 raised, our partner CNA Insurance is offering Americans nationwide the opportunity to double their impact in this season of giving and generosity.

Thousands of U.S. service members are deployed worldwide, separated from their loved ones and the comforts of home—even during the holiday season. Sadly, many troops rarely, or sometimes, never receive mail or messages from home. Receiving mail during Mail Call is important to service members’ morale and well-being, especially during a difficult deployment. Operation Gratitude Care Packages are a piece of home and a reminder that a grateful nation stands with them.

“I want to thank everyone for the care packages that have been flooding our unit in the last several weeks. I got mine yesterday and shared it with everyone here. I would like to say that knowing we have the support of the American public in this endeavor really makes being here worthwhile. We all consider ourselves very lucky to be recipients of your packages. The items within are very useful, especially the Febreeze, sunblock, and earbuds. I really loved those. They are not easy to come by here in theater. Thanks again for all your efforts. Sincerely, SFC S. P. Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan”

Operation Gratitude Care Packages contain snacks, personal care and hygiene products, and handmade items, but the most cherished item in the organization’s Care Packages are the handwritten letters from grateful Americans across the nation. It is part of Operation Gratitude's overarching mission to express deep appreciation for those who have stepped forward to serve and sacrificed on our behalf.

Will you help us make a difference this holiday season for our troops stationed abroad? To participate: visit Giving Tuesday - Operation Gratitude to send Care Packages to our deployed service members. Every dollar raised goes towards Care Packages for our service members. The simple act of sponsoring a Care Package can make a powerful impact. Help Operation Gratitude reach our goal of $50,000 this Giving Tuesday! Visit Giving Tuesday - Operation Gratitude to participate!

Holiday season media opp: Interviews with Operation Gratitude CEO/President Major General (RET.) James Johnson, on our deployed troop Care Package program, which has assembled over 87,000 Care Packages in 2022 and will deliver 10,000 Care Packages to deployed troops for the holidays.



About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to expressing gratitude to U.S. recruit graduates, deployed troops and their children, Veterans, and first responders through Care Packages. In March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four Care Packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since then, with the help of our nationwide network of Volunteers, we have sent a total of 3.5 million Care Packages containing carefully chosen items meant to lift the spirits of all those who serve. Today, we send up to 200,000 Care Packages per year and are committed to growing that number to over 1 million by 2027. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com.