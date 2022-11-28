Cityview Unveils Name, Vision for Mid-City Los Angeles Workforce Housing Project

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, today unveiled the name of its 123-unit workforce housing project in Mid-City Los Angeles as Liv on Pico. The firm shared the transit-oriented development’s name and vision at an event celebrating the project, which will provide much-needed housing adjacent to Culver City and Miracle Mile and includes 13 affordable units. Designed with sustainability in mind, the project is built to LEED Silver standards.



“Liv on Pico will fill a severe gap in housing supply near Carthay Square, a highly walkable area featuring ample employment opportunities that is one of the most vibrant cultural centers in Los Angeles, making it an ideal fit for Cityview’s investment strategy,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “We are looking forward to delivering a highly sustainable project that will enhance and benefit the surrounding community.”

The project’s name was revealed in an original poem by Street Poets. Event attendees enjoyed cotton candy from Bon Puf and a live band instrumental trio. Food for the event was served by Shuck Brothers. Burton spoke at the unveiling for the mixed-use project, which is located at 5935 W. Pico Blvd.

Representatives from Cityview, WPIC Construction LLC, Togawa Smith Martin and Nadia Geller Design attended the celebration.

Liv on Pico’s design draws inspiration from the surrounding museums on Miracle Mile, with artistic features that create a gallery feel. Designed in the 1920s as a center for art and commerce, the area is a hub for world-famous museums, award-winning bars and restaurants and abundant cultural destinations.

The project features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans. Curated resident amenities include a lush garden courtyard, outdoor movie theater, pet park and spa, rooftop swimming pool and spa, al fresco dining and Korean BBQ station, outdoor fitness deck with a rock climbing wall, expansive indoor fitness center, resident lounge and a tech-enabled CV Works coworking space.

The development broke ground in late 2020 and is expected to complete construction in spring 2023, with occupancy expected by summer 2023. In total, the project has created more than 500 jobs. Learn more at livonpico.com.

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on workforce and attainable housing in high-growth markets in the Western U.S. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating value-add multifamily and mixed-use projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview investments have generated nearly $5 billion in urban investment across more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.