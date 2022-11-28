BIOFRONTERA INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN RENMARK’S VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, AND MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 2022

Woburn, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. ("Biofrontera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BFRI), announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 12:00 PM EST, Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:00 PM CST, Friday, December 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST and Monday, December 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM PST. Biofrontera Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend these live events.



The presentation will feature Prof. Hermann Luebbert, Executive Chairman, Erica Monaco, CEO, and Fred Leffler, CFO. Topics to be covered will include the investor presentation including the latest company news, followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited, but access to the replay after the event will be on the company’s investor page.

REGISTER HERE:

Wednesday, November 30, 2022:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-bfri-2022-11-30-120000

Monday, December 5, 2022:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-bfri-2022-12-05-130000

Friday, December 9, 2022:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-bfri-2022-12-09-120000

Monday, December 19, 2022:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-bfri-2022-12-19-130000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.



About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products focused on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. In collaboration with healthcare providers, we are fully committed to advancing treatment options and patient care. Biofrontera, Inc. was founded in March 2015 to commercialize the FDA-approved flagship drug Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) gel, 10%, in the United States. In 2019, Biofrontera Inc. expanded its U.S.-product portfolio with the FDA-approved drug Xepi® (ozenoxacin) cream, 1%. With both FDA-approved products, Biofrontera Inc. is ideally positioned for sustainable growth.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America’s leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

CONTACT:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Robert Thaemlitz: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com