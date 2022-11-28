Sentient III Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Mawson Gold Limited

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Executive GP III, Limited ("Sentient III") announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings of common shares ("Common Shares") of Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson"). After giving effect to two trades ending on November 25, 2022, which settled through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Sentient III disposed of an aggregate of 341,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.12% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of $52,855 (collectively, the "Dispositions").

Immediately prior to giving effect to the Dispositions, Sentient III had control over 8,343,476 Common Shares of Mawson, representing approximately 2.84% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately after giving effect to the Dispositions, Sentient III owns or controls an aggregate of 8,002,476 Common Shares, being approximately 2.73% of the outstanding Common Shares on a basic basis, assuming 293,590,800 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof.

Sentient III holds the Common Shares for investment purposes and not with a view to materially affecting control of Mawson. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, Sentient III may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of Mawson, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, or acquire interests in or enter into related financial instruments involving a security of Mawson.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Sentient III, please contact Mike de Leeuw at (345) 946-4111.