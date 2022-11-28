Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size is expected to reach at USD 525 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4%, Owing to Rising Prevalence of Pet Cancer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size accounted for USD 220 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 525 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Report Coverage:

Market Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size 2021 USD 220 Million Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecast 2030 USD 525 Million Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 10.4% Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Base Year 2021 Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Species, By Medicine Type, By Cancer Type, And By Geography Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Aratana Therapeutics, Elanco Animal Health, Vetivax, Anivive Lifesciences, Regeneus, Qbiotics, Zoetis, VetDC, AB Science, and Merial.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Overview

Pet cancer therapeutics is innovative anti-cancer medications that have the potential to reduce the impact of malignant cells. Pet cancer therapies are typically monotherapy or combination therapy, based on the type of tumor and also its stage. It tackles lymphoma, melanoma, mast cell cancer, as well as mammary and squamous cell cancer in cats, dogs, as well as other pets. A few of the frequently used targeted therapies include immunotherapy, radiation treatment, chemotherapy, and biopsy.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends

Pet therapeutic approaches are relatively new and less commonly used medications than chemotherapy; consequently, it is predicted to increase rapidly in the coming years. The dog cancer therapeutics industry is estimated to account for a sizable portion of the worldwide pet cancer therapeutics market. The global market for dog cancer therapy is expected to rise due to timely introductions and a large number of advertised medications. In addition, the dog cancer therapeutics market will expand substantially faster than the cat cancer therapeutics marketplace. The availability of limited therapies for the treatment of tumors in kittens has resulted in a low share. However, the market for specialist cat cancer treatment is likely to rise dramatically. Lymphoma is one of the most prevalent types of cancer found in dogs. Numerous pet cancer treatment suppliers offer a robust product offering for lymphoma medication, which is expected to drive market expansion during the projected timeline. However, as businesses move their focus from mast cell cancer therapy to other treatments, the mast cell cancer therapeutics market may experience moderate development in the next years.

Growing inclination toward companion animal adoption such as cats and dogs due to improved industrial condition of the respondents will push the pet cancer therapeutics market. Furthermore, the rising incidence of pet cancer and increased spending on pet healthcare will drive the global pet cancer therapies market forward. In the future years, greater spending on projects of research and development to cure pet illness will result in continual product release in the global market. With their sophisticated therapies, the leading players with a robust product portfolio are expected to increase their market share. The negative effects of cancer medications on pets, as well as a lack of information regarding pet ailments, are restricting factors that can slow market growth. The rising expense of pet cancer therapies will also have a negative impact on pet health in most underdeveloped nations around the world. Furthermore, the continual introduction of new drugs for the treatment of pet cancer is likely to boost the worldwide pet cancer therapeutics market.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation

The global pet cancer therapeutics market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on species, medicine type, and cancer type. By species, the segment is separated into cats, dogs, and others. According to the pet cancer therapeutics market forecast, the dog’s category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of medicine type, the market is categorized into vaccines, and chemotherapy drugs. Moreover, the market is split into lymphoma, mast cell cancer, melanoma, mammary and squamous cell cancer, and others, based on the cancer type.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide pet cancer therapeutics market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a pet cancer therapeutics industry analysis, the North America region is estimated to hold the largest market share followed by the Europe region. Due to the large presence of pet cancer treatment solution providers throughout the United States, the market in North America is predicted to increase rapidly. Pet cancer therapies are expected to have a large market share in Europe in the coming years. Demand for pet cancer therapies is predicted to rise significantly in emerging nations such as India, owing to increased awareness, availability of numerous pet cancer medications, and rising pet healthcare spending.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Players

The major companies in this industry have significant market shares and a global presence. The players are highly competitive since they have targeted distinct pet tumors with diverse product options. To gain a competitive edge in the international market, key players have implemented strategies such as constant product releases, strategic partners, and global coverage. Some of the prominent pet cancer therapeutics market companies are Aratana Therapeutics, Vetivax, Regeneus, Zoetis, AB Science, Elanco Animal Health, Anivive Lifesciences, Qbiotics, VetDC, and Merial.

