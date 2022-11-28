Because Of The Increased Deployment Of Public Wi-Fi, The Wi-Fi 6 Market Is Expected To Exceed $46 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Wi-Fi 6 Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the Wi-Fi 6 market, increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi is expected to propel the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market. These "hotspots" are so common that people connect to them automatically. Users may use the internet for free because of Wi-Fi, which is available in many places such as hotels, malls, coffee shops, and restaurants. Since it theoretically provides a higher speed, Wi-Fi 6 is regarded as the standard for the future. For instance, in 2019 according to a report released by vikaspedia an online information guide launched by the government of India, the national digital communication policy has planned 5 million Wi-Fi hotspots projected by 2020 and 10 million by 2022 as of 2019 India has 0.35 million public wi-fi hotspots, according to estimates. Therefore, demand for Wi-Fi 6 will rise as the prevalence of the growing deployment of public Wi-Fi rises.

The global Wi-Fi 6 market size is expected to grow from $9.69 billion in 2021 to $12.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.36%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The Wi-Fi 6 market is expected to reach $46.56 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.03%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the Wi-Fi 6 market. Major companies operating in the Wi-Fi 6 market are focused on developing new technological solutions flexible across other elements driving the expansion of technology like traffic prioritization, OFDMA, and beamforming. Additionally, more secure, the new protocol makes use of SAE and other cutting-edge encryption techniques. The more recent 6GHz frequency band is available to Wi-Fi 6-capable devices, allowing for better connectivity. For instance, in December 2021, Huawei a China-based multinational technology corporation and manufacturer of telecommunications equipment company launched AirEngine 6760–X1 & 6760–X1E which provides high-quality signal coverage with no blind spots by efficiently increasing signal strength and enabling signals to follow people. Alternately, the AirEngine 6760-X1E can be coupled with several external antennae to adapt to challenging settings including high-rise constructions and limited hallways.

Major players in the wi-fi 6 market are Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies, NETGEAR, Juniper Networks, Broadcom Inc, Qualcomm Inc., Extreme Networks, Ubiquiti Inc, Fortinet Inc., Aruba Networks, NXP Semiconductors, AT&T, Cambium Networks, D-Link Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent, TP-Link, MediaTek, Telstra, and Murata.

The global Wi-Fi 6 market is segmented by offering into hardware, solution, services; by devices into mesh routers, wireless access points, home gateways, wireless repeaters; by commercial use into enterprises, consumers; by end users into education, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government, hospitality, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, consumer electronics, augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), smart cities.

North America was the largest region in the Wi-Fi 6 market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Wi-Fi 6 market during the forecast period. The regions covered in Wi-Fi 6 market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

