Heating Pad Market is Prospering at USD 6,975,866.42 Thousand by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook

Market Overview:

Heat treatment has been traditionally used to heal pain and long-lasting aches. The use of heating pads improves the oxygen flow and nutrients to the muscle, thereby helping muscle recovery. A heating pad is used to provide secondary heat to parts of the body (necks, backs, and others) to relieve pain. Smearing heat can reduce pain, relax the strained muscles, and correct muscle contractions. The use of heating pads stimulates the sensual receptors and releases the physiques, thus helping to decline the difficulty and reinstating elasticity. Multiple types of chemical and electric heating pads, including microwavable, are available in the market with moist and dry heat choices.

Recent Development

In September 2021, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and Shields Health Solutions announced that WBA, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Walgreen Co., is making a majority investment in Shields, an industry leader in integrated, health system-owned specialty pharmacy care. This development is expected to help the company grow

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Heating Pad market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the Heating Pad Industry are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

The Heating Pad Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Walgreen Co. (A Subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance),

Conair LLC,

Etsy, Inc.,

Sinocare,

Sunbeam Products Inc.,

Tynorindia,

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare,

Xian Bellavie and Sunbright Group Co., Ltd,

Dongguan Yongqi Electric Heat Products Co, Ltd.,

Thermalon,

Beurer,

Pure Enrichment (A Subsidiary of Bear Down Brands, LLC. Company),

BodyMed,

Carex Health Brands (A Subsidiary of Compass Health Brands),

CHATTANOOGA MEDICAL SUPPLY, INC,

Nature Creation,

Sunny-Bay,

Sunrise Products,

Odessey Products,

THE HEAT COMPANY

Key Market Segments Covered in Heating Pad Industry Research

By Product

Microwavable Heating Pad

Water Heating Pad

Electric Heating Pad

Chemical Heating Pad

Infrared Heating Pad

By Application

Medical

Commercial

By Selling Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Key Industry Drivers:

Rising application of heating pad for reducing stiffness and restoring flexibility

Thermotherapy has been gaining much popularity nowadays owing to its numerous benefit to the human body. The application of heat through a heating pad increases blood flow within the vessels. This helps relax tight muscles, restore bodily movement, and reduce pain. Heat also eases stiffness after the inflammation has resolved.

Prevalence of diseases such as arthritis and numerous extensive neurological disorders

Using a heating pad for heat therapy and treatment may help in healing from various chronic conditions like fibromyalgia, arthritis, lower back pain, and various other neurological disorders. Applying a heated compress is one of the oldest, cheapest, and safest forms of heat therapy in curing such disorders. This heat treatment can loosen stiff joints and relieve achy muscles, easing up bodily movement.

Increasing incidence of sports injuries

Treating sports injuries with the use of a heating pad has been the old way of giving first aid to athletes or sportspeople as providing heat with the help of a heating pad dilates the nerves in the body area instantly and promotes a good supply of blood, easing up the pain and provide instant relief. Moreover, heat application over a larger time has been very effective in dealing with old sports injuries as well. In addition, applying a heating pad is easy and can be used on the spot where an injury has taken place.

High prevalence of chronic pain due to sedentary lifestyle and obesity

Various clinical studies and research have reported the effective use of heat therapy to reduce pain, anxiety , nausea, and heart rate in patients suffering from numerous chronic health conditions. Some examples include pain from gallstones (Kober et al 2003a), abdominal pain from renal colic (Kober et al 2003b), pelvic pain from cystitis, urolithiasis, appendicitis, colitis, and rectal trauma among others (Bertalanffy et al 2006).

Heating Pad Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Some of the countries covered in the heating pad market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global heating pad market because of the high disposable income of consumers. Middle East & Africa is followed by Europe and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing demand for heating pads for homecare settings in the region. Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific and is expected to grow significantly owing to the high prevalence of chronic pain due to sedentary lifestyle and obesity.

Challenges faced by the Global Heating Pad Market

Availability of counterfeit products

The growth of the global heating pad market has been facing problems due to the availability of counterfeit products in the market, such as hot water bottles or pain killers. Generally, these counterfeit products offer the same advantages that a genuine and branded heating pad offers but lack the required standards and quality that a heating pad should offer. Hence, these products are available at a lower price than the original ones. However, owing to their cheap price, the majority of the consumer prefer buying these counterfeit products.

Side-effects of the heating pad during pregnancy and other related health issues

Using a heating pad for pregnant women and consumers with ailments such as diabetes can cause serious ill effects on one's body. During pregnancy, women have to go through pain and cramps and start using heating pads regularly to reduce the pain. However, using the heating pad regularly directly affects their child in the development process, which increases the risk of miscarriage in women.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Heating Pad Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Heating Pad Market, By Product Global Heating Pad Market, By Application Global Heating Pad Market, By Selling Channel Global Heating Pad Market, By Region Global Heating Pad Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

