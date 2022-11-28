Plasma Fractionation Market to Garner $49.51 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.07% CAGR: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the plasma fractionation market will grow the USD 28.66 billion in 2022 and reach USD 49.51 billion by 2030. In just eight years, the increase in rare diseases that need the usage of plasma therapy or plasma derivatives and the increasing use of immunoglobulins in different therapeutic areas are also helping to drive market growth. Further, an increase in investments in innovation leads to technological advances in efficient & cost-effective methods for fractionating proteins from plasma, which is also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, the increasing off-label use of critical plasma products such as albumins and immunoglobulins and the ever-increasing investment in drug discovery and research & development are helping to stimulate market growth during the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Plasma Fractionation Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the plasma fractionation market. Key factors favouring the growth of the plasma fractionation market in Asia Pacific include the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies, collaborations between the countries for establishing plasma fractionation facilities, the increasing geriatric population, and the increasing rates of severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Further, the surge in demand for plasma fractionation products, increasing government, public and private investment in R&D, and the improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The chromatography segment is expected to augment the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period.



The chromatography segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increasing importance of chromatography systems in research laboratories, protein purification and forensic laboratory. Further, by 2030, the centrifugation segment will likely dominate the market due to the higher efficacy of centrifugation to separate all types of blood components.



The immunoglobulins segment held the market size of 8.06 billion in 2022



The immunoglobulins segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases as well as the vast commercial availability of plasma-derived immunoglobulins compared to other plasma-derived products.



The hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 48.04% in 2030



The hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and the improving infrastructure and healthcare facilities provided by hospitals.



The neurology segment accounted for the largest market share of 23.12% in 2022



The neurology segment held the largest share in the global plasma fractionation market, owing to the increasing adoption of plasma proteins. Furthermore, the immunology segment exhibited the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising product approvals by regulatory agencies.



Advancement in market



In August 2020, Kedrion Biopharma Company started developing a plasma-derived treatment for COVID-19 to produce it available to patients in three to six months. The corporation worked in close collaboration with clinics from some of the most COVID-infected regions of Italy.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising immunoglobulin consumption:



The high prevalence of infectious disorders, the increasing geriatric population, and ever-increasing blood-related disorders are the driving factor of the market growth. Further, the rising awareness about early diagnosis, the growing adoption of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatments, and the increasing disposable income are helping boost market growth. Moreover, the rising preferences for personalized medicines, the ever-increasing use of non-invasive equipment, and the ever-increasing concern over human health are expected to propel market growth.



Restraint: The high prices of plasma products:



The stringent government regulations regarding plasma therapies are the restraining factor of the market. Further, the increasing use of recombinant alternatives like fibrinogen concentration & protease inhibitors for treating autoimmune diseases is inhabiting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the low access to healthcare services, the high cost of chromatography machines, and an insufficient number of hospitals & healthcare professionals are restraining the market growth during the forecast period.



Opportunity: The high growth potential in emerging countries:



The approval and launch of new products, as well as the adoption of chromatography for the analysis of biological samples, are the opportunity factor of the market. The plasma fractionation business has enormous potential in developing economies. The ever-changing life science industry drives the market in developing economies such as Saudi Arabia, Canada, and others. Also, ever-increasing investment by governments in research, the initiatives to build plasma-based COVID-19 treatments, the growing prevalence of chronic disorders across all age groups, and the presence of leading participants are helping to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the plasma fractionation market are:



• Biotest AG

• Bio Products Laboratory

• CSL Limited

• Grifols

• China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

• Japan Blood Products Organization

• Green Cross Corporation

• Octapharma AG

• Merck KGaA

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Shanghai RAAS

• LFB group

• Baxter

• Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

• Kedrion

• Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited

• Boccard

• ADMA Biologics

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Method Scope:



• Chromatography

• Depth Filtration

• Centrifugation

• Others



By Product Type:



• Immunoglobulins

• Albumin

• Protease Inhibitors

• Coagulation Factors

• Others



By End-User:



• Clinical Research

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Others



• Hematology

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Pulmonology

• Immunology

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



