The Intelligent Power Module Market Size Is Set To Grow At Over 12% Rate Due To Rising Demand For Electronic Devices As Per The Business Research Company's Intelligent Power Module Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research on the intelligent power module market, rising demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the intelligent power module going forward. Consumer elec+B98tronics (CE) is the term used to describe any electronic product intended for end users' or consumers' daily and non-commercial or professional use. IPMs are suitable for the frequency converters of drive motors and different inverters due to their ease of use and high reliability, and they are an ideal power electronic device for frequency conversion and speed adjustment, electric traction, servo drives, metallurgical machinery, and inverter appliances. For instance, in September 2021, according to an article published by GFK, a Germany-based data, and intelligence provider to the consumer goods sector, in the first half of 2021, the global consumer electronics market (excluding North America) witnessed sales increase by $42.8 billion, or 18%. Therefore, the rising demand for consumer electronic devices is driving the growth of the intelligent power module.



The global intelligent power module market size is expected to grow from $168 billion in 2021 to $1.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.38%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The intelligent power module market is expected to grow to $3.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.67%.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the intelligent power module market. Key players operating in the intelligent power module sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to reinforce their position. For instance, in October 2020, STMicroelectronics, a Switzerland-based electronics and semiconductors manufacturer, partnered with Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., a Japan-based supplier of analog power semiconductor products; to develop intelligent power modules for high-voltage industrial and automotive products. With this collaboration, they intended to develop and jointly market 650V/50A and 1200V/10A industrial modules that make it easier to overcome design obstacles and reduce the number of materials needed for HVAC systems, industrial servo drives, industrial washing machines, and general-purpose inverters over 3 kW. Moreover, in April 2022, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMPT), a Singapore-based integrated solutions provider, and Alpha Power Solutions (APS), a Hong Kong-based semiconductor technology company—have announced that they are working together to create the first SiC Intelligent Power Module (IPM) for electric vehicles to be manufactured entirely in Hong Kong (EVs).

Major players in the intelligent power module market are Mitsubishi Electric, On Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Fuji Electric, Semikron, Rohm Semiconductor, Sanken Electric, Stmicroelectronics, Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics, Sino Microelectronics, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Cissoid, Sensitron Semiconductor, Rongtech Industry, and Powerex.

The global intelligent power module market segmentation is categorized by power device into insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET); by voltage rating into up to 600 V, 601–1,200 V, above 1,200 V; by vertical into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense, other verticals; by application into renewable energy generation, home appliances, electric vehicles, servo drives, other applications.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the intelligent power module market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in intelligent power module market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Intelligent Power Module Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide intelligent power module market forecast size and growth, intelligent power module market segments, intelligent power module market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

