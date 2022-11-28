Aptima Announces “Proficiency & Readiness at Scale” Demos at I/ITSEC 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc., the leader in human performance analytics for optimizing learning and force readiness, will demonstrate at Booth 501 at I/ITSEC 2022 proven solutions that measure and improve human performance and readiness at the individual, team, and organizational levels.



Aptima Booth 501: Proficiency & Readiness at Scale

SHIPMATE/STRMS/ASEV -- Supporting fleet readiness from schoolhouse to deck plate --

A performance measurement suite that ingests and assesses data from (Navy) training and operational environments to close the loop between learning and performance. System- and simulator-agnostic tools with advanced analytics can link trainee qualifications and learning in the schoolhouse to performance measurement on the deck plate. This provides supervisors with insight into proficiency and readiness, enabling the Fleet to bend the curve and regain maritime superiority.

TeamVitals/JADC2 -- How do you know your JADC2 team is ready? --

TeamVitals taps into largely invisible comms and network activity to provide a wholistic picture of multi-team JADC2 operations. Unique visualization and metrics in TeamVitals facilitates analysis and diagnoses, allowing pinpointing of gaps in communication and coordination to help leaders learn how to assess team states and develop tailored guidance for improving multi-domain operations.

CLEAR: RAD – VR behavioral fidelity for mission rehearsal --

A prototype augmented reality framework that enables training and mission rehearsal for operators of systems used to detect or locate hazards that human senses cannot detect, such as radiation and toxic atmospheres. The framework uses physics-based models to replicate the interaction of complex and often invisible threats with the environment and detection devices, facilitating realistic training at scale. Aptima plans to integrate CLEAR-RAD with other Aptima technology to support the evaluation of cognitive workload, measure performance, and provide feedback to trainees.



USAF Booth 1539: DART Simulator . The Driving-based Adaptive Research Testbed (DART) is an experimental testbed utilizing game-based development technology to support rapid research of adaptation strategies and sensor evaluation. The Gaming Research Integration for Learning Laboratory (GRILL®) team which includes Aptima has been researching methods for making adaptive training more effective across the Air Force.

Avatar Booth 1420: SIA Immersive AR Job Aid . The Simplified Intelligent Augmented Reality (SIA) demonstration will show the capability of the immersive (Augmented Reality) job-aiding solution with performance assessment capability. Developed by AVATAR Partners and Aptima, SIA is an XR job aid that augments the on-the-job performance of maintenance professionals. SIA also incorporates a training system mode that enables users to learn and increase proficiency of maintenance skills in the immerse environment.

WHAT: Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) WHERE: Orange County Convention Center, West Concourse, Orlando, FL WHEN: Nov 28–Dec 1. For exhibit hours, visit: www.iitsec.org.

Aptima authors will also be presenting 11 papers at I/ITSEC 2022, from “Automation and Augmentation on Human Performance in eVTOL Flight” to “Effective Adaptive Training through Game-Based Development Technology.” For a full schedule of paper presentations, please visit http://www.aptima.com/aptima-at-iitsec-2022/.



About Aptima, Inc.

For 25 years, Aptima’s mission has been to improve and optimize performance in mission-critical, technology-intensive settings. Visit www.Aptima.com.