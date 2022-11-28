PCAS: appointment of a new Chairman

English French

+

Ecully, November 28, 2022

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW CHAIRMAN

At its meeting of November 28, 2022, the PCAS Board of Directors formally acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Philippe Clavel as Chief Executive Officer of PCAS. The Board of Directors thanked Mr. Philippe Clavel for his collaboration with PCAS Group.

Consequently, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Mr. Jean-Louis Martin as Chief Executive Officer of PCAS. Mr. Jean-Louis Martin, currently Vice President Human Resources and Industrial of Seqens Group, will thus temporarily serve as acting Chief Executive Officer, effective from this date, waiting for the arrival of a new Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors also decided to appoint Mr. Jean-Louis Martin as PCAS Director to replace Mrs. Vanessa Michoud (resigned on July 4, 2022) for the duration of her remaining term of office, i.e. until the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held in 2024 in order to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

2022 Net sales, February 9, 2023

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With about 12% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €187.0 million in 2021 and employs nearly 1100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com





PCAS Newcap



Jean-Louis Martin / Eric Moissenot



Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier NewCap

Financial communication and investor relation Tél. : +33 1 69 79 60 00

www.pcas.com Tél. : +33 1 44 71 98 53

pcas@newcap.eu

Attachment