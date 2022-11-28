WorldSkills Team Canada 2022 Competitor Takes Home Bronze in Heavy Vehicle Technology

English French

OTTAWA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition officially concluded yesterday in Salzburg, Austria, where the remaining seven Skill Areas were hosted. The results of the last competition were announced last night at the Closing Ceremony. Congratulations to Malcolm Matwijec from Ontario who won the Bronze Medal in Heavy Vehicle Technology!



There were 27 members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2022 who competed at this international event over the last three months, across the globe. WorldSkills Team Canada 2022 won three Medals and four Medallions for Excellence. Congratulations to the medalists: Korae Nottveit from Alberta who won the Gold Medal in Cooking, Emma Kilgannon from Ontario who won the Bronze Medal in Pâtisserie and Confectionery, and Malcolm Matwijec from Ontario who won the Bronze Medal in Heavy Vehicle Technology. Congratulations to the Medallion for Excellence winners: Dayton Playford, in Welding, from Alberta; Laurence Racine, in Fashion Technology, from Québec; Dorien Lozeau, in Car Painting, from Alberta, and Leah Lucyshyn, in Graphic Design Technology, from Saskatchewan.

The 2022 WorldSkills Competition Special Edition included 62 Skill Areas, and over 1,000 competitors from around the globe who were vying for the title of international champion. In order to represent Canada at the WorldSkills Competition, competitors had to win the right through the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition, in Vancouver, this past May. Canada participated in a total of 27 Skill Areas that were hosted in 11 countries.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition was initially scheduled to be hosted in Shanghai, in October 2022. However due to lockdowns and ongoing pandemic prevention and control restrictions in China, hosting the event was not possible in 2022. Following the decision, WorldSkills Members and Global Partners began discussions on alternative opportunities for the Competitors that were preparing for WorldSkills Competition 2022. WorldSkills International and its member countries and regions came together to create the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. Thanks to the commitment of WorldSkills Partners and Members, 62 skill competitions were hosted in 29 events, in 26 cities, in 15 countries and regions between September 7 and November 26, 2022.

“Skills/Compétences Canada would like to congratulate the members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2022 for their outstanding performance in their Skill Area at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. We are very proud of their accomplishments at this prestigious international competition, they are all skills champions”, said Shaun Thorson, Chied Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

The WorldSkills Competition, which is typically held every two years, is the world’s largest professional education event and represents the gold standard of excellence in skilled trades and technologies. The WorldSkills Competition inspires young competitors to reach new heights, helping them turn their passion into a profession. WorldSkills Competitions create a global platform to help young people change their lives through skills. #SkillsChangeLives.

According to a report released last January by Employment and Social Development Canada, it is estimated that 700,000 skilled trade workers will retire by 2028. Getting Canadian youth interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades is crucial to our country’s economic growth.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills.

