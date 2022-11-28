Breast Pumps Market Size to Reach USD 3.06 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the breast pumps market will grow the USD 1.73 billion in 2022 and reach USD 3.06 billion by 2030. In just eight years, the increasing demand for breast pumps from hospitals and for personal use, along with the technological developments in the packaging industry, are also helping to drive market growth. Further, ever-increasing awareness about the rewards & importance of breastfeeding and the rising number of newborns worldwide are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, the increasing infant healthcare concern and dual disposable income in families are helping to stimulate market growth during the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Breast Pumps Market.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the breast pumps market. Key factors favouring the growth of the breast pumps market in North America include the increased awareness of the accessibility of breast pumps, the high employment rate among women, and the rising with the growing tendency toward pursuing high education among women. Further, the ever-increasing healthcare investments by private and government sectors and growing demand for electric breast pumps are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The electric breast pump segment is expected to augment the breast pumps market during the forecast period.



The electric breast pump segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increase in several breast milk banks coupled with an increase in breast milk donors. In addition, several benefits of electric pumps, like a higher number of pumps per minute and enhanced pumping ability, with the launch of double electric pumps. Further, by 2030, the battery-powered breast pump segment will likely dominate the market due to the growing consumer awareness about wearable breast pumps.



The closed system breast pump segment market size of 0.97 billion in 2022



The closed system breast pump segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing women's employment and rising birth rate. Further, by 2030, the open-system breast pump segment will likely dominate the market due to the low maintenance cost, low complexity, easy-to-use mechanism, and product feasibility.



The healthcare/ hospital grade pumps segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.06% in 2022



The healthcare/hospital-grade pumps segment held the largest share in the global breast pumps market, owing to the increase in the use of hospital-grade chest pumps and the demand for an external source to feed infants among working mothers. Furthermore, the personal use pumps segment exhibited the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for customized breast pumps among working women.



Advancement in market



In September 2021, Elvie Company launched a new smart breast pump in the United States that is shielded by insurance.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising number of working women & product awareness:



Increasing awareness about the healthcare benefits and importance of breastfeeding is the driving factor of the market growth. Furthermore, the government's rising investments in the healthcare sector to provide a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure to patients are helping to propel market growth. The increasing innovation in breast pumps by the market players is propelling the market growth. In addition, the rising number of working women and the growing awareness about the immense advantage of breast pumps are the driving factors of the market growth. Also, working women have a relatively higher disposable income and less time to breastfeed their babies, helping boost the market growth. Moreover, the legislation enabling public breastfeeding to protect mothers and promote infant health stimulates market growth.



Restraint: The high prices associated with breast pumps:



The high cost of breast pump devices, as well as less warehouse space for breast pump models, are restraining the market growth. Further, the rising prevalence of fertility-related problems is also hampering the market growth during the forecast period.



Opportunity: The improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies



The rising awareness and relevance of breastfeeding and the increase in the number of breast milk donors are the driving factors of the market growth. In addition, the favourable reimbursement policies, the storing & filtering attributes of breast pumps, the supportive government industries, increasing purchasing power, and women's employment encouragement are also stimulating the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, a rising government initiative to spread breastfeeding awareness and increase industrialization is encouraging market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the breast pumps market are:



• Albert Hohlkorper GmBH & Co Kg

• Acewin Co, Ltd

• Baby Express Singapore Pte Ltd

• Ameda, Inc.

• Bailey Medical Engineering

• Ardo Medical, Inc

• Chiaro Technology Ltd. (Elvie)

• Babybelle Asia Limited

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Avent)

• Beldico

• Hygeia Medical Group

• Frank Buettner GmbH

• Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co., Ltd

• Freemie

• Pigeon Corporation

• Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

• Spectra Baby

• Medela AG

• NUK

• Willow



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Technology:



• Battery Powered Breast Pumps

• Manual Breast Pump

• Electric Breast Pump



By Product:



• Closed System Breast Pump

• Open System Breast Pump



By End-User:



• Personal Use Pumps

• Healthcare/ Hospital Grade Pumps



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



