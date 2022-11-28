Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Size To Exceed USD 43.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7%

New York, United States , Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Size to grow from USD 23.5 billion in 2021 to USD 43.2 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. The assistive reproductive technology market has grown because the number of cases of infertility is rising due to rising stress, obesity, pollution, and changing lifestyles.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1319

The In Vitro-fertilization (IVF) segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the technology, the global assistive reproductive technology market is categorized into In Vitro-fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), and others. The In Vitro-fertilization (IVF) segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The development of IVF technology, rising public awareness and government measures to control surrogacy, and expanding insurance coverage of IVF are some other significant aspects that are anticipated to have a significant impact on the development of the investigated market. As an illustration, the Indian state of Odisha established the state-assisted reproductive technologies and surrogacy board in June 2022 with the aim of regulating in vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics and outlawing commercial surrogacy.

The Fertility clinics segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the assistive reproductive technology market is categorized into Hospitals and Fertility Clinics. The Fertility clinics segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The sector is anticipated to continue growing at the fastest rate, maintaining its position as the market leader during the forecast period. The high percentage and quick expansion can be ascribed to an increase in infertility cases and the demand for a specialized setting to carry out ART.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1319

Browse 47 market data Tables and 57 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “ Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (In Vitro-fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), and others), End-Users (Hospital, and Fertility Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The Fertility clinics segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the assistive reproductive technology market is categorized into Hospitals and Fertility Clinics. The Fertility clinics segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The sector is anticipated to continue growing at the fastest rate, maintaining its position as the market leader during the forecast period. The high percentage and quick expansion can be ascribed to an increase in infertility cases and the demand for a specialized setting to carry out ART.

Europe to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. During the forecast period, the sector is expected to keep expanding at the highest rate and hold the top spot in the market. An increase in infertility cases and the need for a specialized setting to perform ART can be blamed for the high percentage and rapid growth. For instance, the West Asian company Gulf Capitals ART Fertility Facilities declared plans to invest USD 31.3 million in the development of 18 clinics in significant Indian cities by 2023.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1319

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Additional factors that are anticipated to support segment expansion throughout the forecast period are cost-effectiveness, specialization, domain knowledge, and individualized treatment. Major vendors in the Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market include Cosmos Biomedical Ltd., Microm U.K. Ltd., CooperSurgical, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Cryolab Ltd., Vitrolife AB, European Sperm Bank, Bloom IVF Centre, Merck KGaA, and Ferring B.V.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Life Science Reagent Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents, Chromatography Reagents, Clinical Chemistry Reagents, Immunoassay Reagents, Molecular Diagnostic Reagents, Microbiology Reagents, and Other Product Types), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End Users),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/life-science-reagent-market

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Testing Services (Safety, Genetic Characterization, Purity, Identity, and Potency), By End-User (Research Organizations and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/viral-vector-and-plasmid-dna-testing-services-market

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com , sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us