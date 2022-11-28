CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Fox Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – FOX, FOXA

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation as to whether certain directors and officers of Fox Corporation (“Fox”) (NASDAQ: FOX, FOXA) breached their fiduciary duties to Fox and its shareholders. If you are a Fox shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Fox’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Fox in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Fox and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 4, 2021, Smartmatic USA Corporation (“Smartmatic”) filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox, alleging that Smartmatic suffered severe harm after numerous Fox News on-air personalities made misrepresentations about Smartmatic’s business in the wake of the November 2020 presidential election. Fox News personalities also made repeated misstatements about the nature and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Can Do

If you are a Fox shareholder, you may have legal claims against Fox’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101

(844) 818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com