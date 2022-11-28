Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Now Leasing Luxury Apartments in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced it is now leasing its luxury apartments in Tacoma, WA.



The Pacific Ridge apartments feature one and two bedrooms, and studio rentals in the Fern Hill neighborhood less than ten minutes from Tacoma’s bustling downtown. The 80-unit apartment complex is comprised of a two-story building with tuck-under garages, an amenity center, and three three-story buildings.

The newly constructed apartments are conveniently located off Pacific Highway across the street from Domino’s Pizza, with easy access to I-5 and SR 512, and are within proximity to local conveniences, including popular shopping centers, grocery stores, community parks, acclaimed museums, restaurants, and Pacific Lutheran University.



The first building opened for leasing in November 2022 with units ranging from 384 square feet to 1,100 square feet and lease for $1,195 to $2,045 a month. There are six-month to one-year lease options.

“We are excited to introduce our luxury apartments to the Tacoma area,” said Jeff Habersetzer, COO of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. “We believe the high-quality finishes, proximity to Interstate 5, and local conveniences makes Pacific Ridge an ideal home for renters in the area. The Tacoma market has received the project well as initial rental demand has been strong."

Pacific Ridge offers the convenience of a rental with the beautiful interior finishes of a new home. The community offers spacious one-bed, one-bath, and two-bed, two-bath apartment homes that feature vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers in the units, premium flooring, tiled bath surrounds, private balconies, and garages. Renters can access the private onsite clubhouse featuring spaces to gather, a kitchen, mail room, parcel lockers, game lounge, and a fitness center.

The community is one of six projects Harbor Custom Development, Inc. listed with Kidder Mathews earlier this year.

Pacific Ridge is located at 8445 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98445. For leasing information, scheduling a tour, or to learn about the first month’s free promotion, visit HarborCustomDev.com, or call (253) 365-8774.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home and apartment building, marketing, and sales of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida. As a land developer and builder of apartments, and single-family luxury homes, Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on acquiring land with scenic views to develop and sell residential lots, new home communities, and multi-story apartment properties within a 20 to 60-minute commute of the nation's fastest-growing metro employment corridors. Harbor is leading the real estate industry as the first national land developer and builder accepting payment in the form of cryptocurrency for its listed land, developed lots, residential homes, and apartments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Hanover International

IR@harborcustomdev.com

866-744-0974





Pacific Ridge offers the convenience of a rental with the beautiful interior finishes of a new home.



