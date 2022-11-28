CBD Skincare Market to Grow at CAGR of 22.8% through 2030 - Huge Demand for Marijuana-Extracted CBD Skin Care Products: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the CBD skincare market is growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2022-2030. The market is driven by the growing popularity of CBD skincare among consumers especially millennials and Gen Z, who are always looking to try out new skincare products majorly oils, serums, and creams to treat various skin conditions.



However, the use of CBD-based products is still considered taboo among the majority of the middle-aged population. Although CBD oil derived from hemp and medical marijuana does not have a THC content of more than 0.3% and is proven safe for use in skincare products, a significant population still believes that using these products can have psychoactive effects.



CBD face serums are anticipated to witness the highest growth in the product segment during the forecast period. These are an ideal way to help the skin absorb all the benefits of the phytocannabinoid present in CBD without getting the consumers high. CBD helps in reducing excessive oil production, making it an ideal therapeutic agent for the treatment of acne vulgaris or common acne.



The others CBD skincare products include body bars and mask. Due to the anti-inflammatory property of cannabinoids, CBD body bars help alleviate dryness, redness, rashes, and sores or irritated skin. It is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that promote skin health by reducing inflammation. Furthermore, consumers are very proactive these days and inclined toward leading a healthy lifestyle, which is why they are keener on using organic and natural products to remain healthy and fit, which is creating a huge demand for organic skincare products such as CBD body bars.



Companies are entering into partnerships with distributors to cater to consumers across the globe. For instance, in 2019, CV Sciences, Inc. expanded its distribution partnership with more than 400 Kroger stores in five new US states—Georgia, Montana, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. This partnership was aimed at helping the company sell its products in 22 states and 1,350 stores across many of Kroger’s retail banners.

Key Players



1. The Cronos Group

2. Kiehl’s LLC.

3. Cannuka LLC

4. Elixinol Global Limited

5. Isodiol International Inc.

6. Medical Marijuana, Inc.

7. Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC

8. The CBD Skincare Co.

9. ENDOCA

10. Cannuka LLC



