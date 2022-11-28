Lung Cancer Screening Software Market to Perceive Prominent CAGR of 19.4% 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Segmentation and Competitive Outlook

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Lung Cancer Screening Software Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The Lung Cancer Screening Software market report comprises of all-inclusive market data that makes it easy for the Lung Cancer Screening Software industry to take strategic decisions and attain growth objectives. This exclusive and excellent market report has been formulated by a team of keen analysts, skilled researchers, and skilled forecasters who work strictly for the best outcome. The scope of this lung cancer screening software market research report can be overviewed in terms of industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report assures brilliant solutions to the challenges and problems faced by the Lung Cancer Screening Software industry.



Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global lung cancer screening software market is expected to reach the value of USD 115,027.61 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Cloud based solutions accounts for largest mode of delivery segment in the market. The market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements in depth.

Market Overview:

Lung cancer screening is identifying stages of lung cancer using different technologies and software. Lung cancer screening using CT is the most recommended technique for screening lung cancer. The rising use of this technique is expected to accelerate the need for advanced software for lung cancer screening. This software helps to manage patients’ participation in lung screening programs and provides an efficient way for healthcare professionals to collect, curate and transfer data to clinicians and patients. In addition, this software enables in the identification of patients at risk and automates the flow of data with integrated electronic health records.

Increase in prevalence of lung cancer, rising awareness among people about lung cancer, increasing government initiatives and growing number of screening programs are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions and strategic initiatives by key market players are creating opportunities in the field of lung cancer screening software

The Lung Cancer Screening Software Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

PenRad Technologies Inc.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V,

Volpara Health Limited,

Thynk Health,

Nuance Communications, Inc.,

Siemens Healthcare GmBH,

MyCareWare, Inc.,

MagView,

MeVis Medical Solutions AG,

Canon Medical Informatics, Inc.,

General Electric Company,

Epic Systems Corporation,

Lungview,

Eon,

Medtronic,

Coreline Soft, Co., Ltd.,

Optellum Ltd,

HealthMyne,

Oncocyte Corporation,

Genesystem,

REVEALDX,

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Median Technologies,

AstraZeneca and

Aidence.com

Recent Development

In July 2022, GE Healthcare launched their latest product and most advanced ultrasound, the next-generation Voluson Expert 22. This latest addition to GE Healthcare’s award-winning Women’s Health portfolio utilizes graphic-based beam former technology, which produces higher quality images and offers greater flexibility in imaging functions. With this product, the company made its position much stronger in the area of products and service providers to healthcare institutions.

In October 2021, Thynk Health announced a partnership with Infervision, to fight lung cancer with the world’s most advanced technologies. It offers an opportunity for lung cancer screening and pulmonary nodule management. With this partnership, the company increased its market presence.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Rising collaborations, mergers & acquisitions among the market players

The companies operating in the market are adopting several strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, product launches, agreements, pipeline development, collaborations and market expansion among others, to boost their business in various dimensions. These strategic decisions by the companies are expected to offer significant opportunities for the market players operating in the market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Lung Cancer Screening Software Industry Research

Mode of Delivery

Cloud-Based Solutions

On-Premise Solutions

Web Based Solutions

Product

Lung Cancer Screening Radiology Solution

Lung Cancer Screening Patient Management Software

Nodule Management Software

Data Collection and Reporting

Patient Coordination and Workflow

Lung Nodule Computer Aided Detection

Pathology and Cancer Staging

Statistical Audit Reporting

Screening PACS

Audit Log Tracking

Type

Computer-Assisted Screening

Traditional Screening

Application

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Platform

Standalone

Integrated

Purchase Mode

Institutional

Individual

End User

Oncology Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Third-Party Distributors

Key Industry Drivers:

Increase in the prevalence of lung cancer cases globally

Lung cancer is a leading cause of death in men and women. According to World Cancer Research Fund International, lung cancer is the second most common cancer worldwide. It is the most common cancer in men and second most common in women. There were more than 2.2 thousand new cases of lung cancer in 2020. Increasing prevalence of lung cancer cases creates need to adopt lung cancer screening software for early diagnosis and thus, acts as a driving factor for the market growth.

Increase in awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and frequent screening

The rising awareness programs of lung cancer by public, non-profit and private organizations are anticipated to boost the market growth. These initiatives aim to prevent diseases, reduce stigma and prejudice and promote research. The awareness among the population regarding lung cancer has increased. Because there are many awareness programs by different organizations, people know about lung cancer that can be cured if diagnosed early. Thus, raising awareness among populations is driving the market growth.

Government initiatives were undertaken to implement screening programs for various diseases

The burden of cancer continues to increase globally and has great financial, emotional and physical stress on health systems, products, families and individuals. In countries with strong health systems, the survival rate of many types of cancer is improved due to survivorship, quality care, increased awareness and accessible early detection. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S., tribes and the U.S.-Pacific islands and territories through the National Comprehensive Cancer Control Program (NCCCP) are to form or support alliances to combat cancer in their communities. Due to these initiatives, more audiences are educated and more consciously dispersed, pushing the global audience to take further precautions and practice preventive examinations, promoting the market.

Growing number of screening programs across the globe

Screening is an effective method of detecting early-stage cancer. There is an increasing trend in lung cancer incidences in developing countries. Although there are regular recommendations for screening for breast and cervical cancer, it is not the same in case of lung cancer. Most countries or institutions have initiated the feasibility and disease screening of Low-Dose Computed Tomography (LDCT) for lung cancer. The increasing number of lung cancer screening has created an opportunity for the market players. Hence, the increasing diagnostic rate acts as a driving factor for market growth.

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America region is expected to dominate the market and is the fastest-growing region owing to the factors such as increasing number of screening programs, growing adoption of software solutions for patient management, rise in the demand for screening with chest radiography and the presence of large number of screening centers.

Table of Contents:

