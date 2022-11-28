Complete Nutrition Products Market to Grow at CAGR of 7.4% through 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, complete nutrition products market is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022-2030. The growing consumer inclination towards convenience products such as bars, ready-to-drink beverages, and other products is driving the demand for complete nutrition products.

Complete nutrition products have 20-30 vitamins and minerals, protein, and carbohydrates and do not need to be cooked, making them a suitable food option, especially among working individuals and single-person households. The trend for on-the-go consumption is gaining traction among millennials and generation Z due to hectic work schedules and busier lifestyles, propelling the demand for complete nutrition products.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13053

An increasing number of single households that prefer to consume convenient food & beverage products due to lack of time is likely to propel the demand market growth in the coming years. For instance, according to Eurostat, single-person households without children increased by 18.7% between 2010-2019. Such households are mainly dependent on convenince food products.

RTD shakes and nutrition bars are gaining popularity due to the higher level of convenience they offer in comparison to powdered products. Products with natural ingredients like oats, pea protein, rice protein, and flaxseeds are preferred by consumers owing to the growing trend of veganism. The trend of healthy snacking is also expected to drive the growth of complete nutrition products.

Free-from products such as gluten-free, sugar-free, and dairy-free are being increasingly preferred by consumers, which is likely to propel the market demand for complete nutrition products. Fitness enthusiasts are particularly drawn toward complete nutrition powders and consume them as a post-workout drink.

In recent years, consumers have been showing greater willingness to pay high prices for convenient food products due to an increase in the disposable income of the working-class and greater spending on healthy food products. This is expected to drive the uptake of complete nutrition products. The adoption of these products has been observed to be increasingly significant among women due to a rise in the number of working women globally.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13053

Key Players

Soylent Ample Foods Huel IdealShape OWYN SlimFast Numix MuscleBlaze LadyBoss RSP Nutrition Jimmy Joy PROBAR

Market Segmentation

Product Insights Powder Bars RTD Shakes

Distribution Channel Insights Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others

Regional Insights North America US Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany Italy Spain France Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE



Purchase this Report (Price 4700 USD for a Single-User License): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13053/single

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

