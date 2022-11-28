Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders it is Investigating Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) to determine whether certain Joby officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Joby is a vertically integrated air mobility company engaged in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service.



If you would like more information about our investigation of Joby Aviation Inc.'s misconduct, click here .

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Joby Aviation Inc. contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Joby Aviation Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.