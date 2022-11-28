Esther Anaya, Singer, DJ, Violinist and Producer, Joins Latin Grammys, Performing at the BMI Los Producers Party

Los Angeles, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJ and classically trained producer Esther Anaya attended and supported music celebrations, culminating with the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, this occasion honored diverse achievements within the Latin music industry. The night’s performers featured acts, such as Jesse & Joy and Marco Antonio Solís.

During the red carpet events, multiple media platforms interviewed Anaya about her endeavors. She spoke with ICONOS Magazine, YouTube Suite, Amazon Music Live, and Uforia Univision. Following the awards, she attended the official Sony afterparty.

"I'm grateful to be surrounded amongst music legends who inspire me to become the best version of myself and help continue my focus to win a Grammy," said Anaya.

On Wednesday evening, she was also a main performing DJ for the Los Producers fundraiser. BMI, Spotify, Virgin Music, and Saban Music Group were some of the event sponsors. This occasion featured music artists, including Juanes and Sin Bandera while raising money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

What’s on the Horizon for Esther Anaya?

Anaya continues to pursue new ventures, including a DJ residency and a game-time, headlining artist role at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Next year, she is releasing the Spanish-language EP, ADN, featuring Grammy winning producer Humberto Gatica and songwriter Billy Steinberg. Anaya is also launching a product line, Secreto’s Beauty.

