U.S. Small Business Administration Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees Set to Host Virtual Public Meetings December 7-8

Washington D.C., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) announced that the task force will hold their next set of virtual public meetings on December 7 and December 8, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.

"Both the IATF and ACVBA committee meetings serve as opportunities for participants to learn the latest on the state of veteran-owned small businesses and discuss how the SBA can continue to serve the military and veteran community," said Associate Administrator for the SBA Office of Veterans Business Development, Larry Stubblefield . "This quarter, participants will receive an important update on the SBA's Veteran Small Business Certification Program."

WHAT: IATF and ACVBA Virtual Public Meetings

The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Departments of Veterans Affairs (VA), Treasury, Defense, Labor; U.S. General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina Business Center; the American Legion; VET-Force; and the National Veteran Small Business Coalition.

The ACVBA meeting will cover briefings from SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development on the SBA's Veteran Small Business of Financial Assistance, VA, and the Madison Services Group.

WHEN:

IATF Meeting

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (EST)

ACVBA Meeting

Thursday, December 8, 2022

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (EST)

WHO:

Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development Robert Bailey, ACVBA Chairperson, Veteran Small Business Owner

ACVBA Chairperson, Veteran Small Business Owner IATF and ACVBA Committee Members

Guest Speakers from Interagency Partners and Veterans Service Organizations

HOW:

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, December 7, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (EST) via this Microsoft Teams link . To join the meeting by phone instead, use 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 978023539#.

The ACVBA will meet Thursday, December 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (EST) via this Microsoft Teams link . To join by phone instead, dial 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 674127009#.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by December 6 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov . For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page . Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

