Novo Rated 5 Stars as a Premier Los Angeles Detox

Los Angeles, CA — Novo Detox, a luxury drug and alcohol detox and rehab program in Los Angeles, is proud to receive top ratings from its most important evaluators, its patients. The treatment center recently received a five-star review on Google from one of its graduates, a woman named Irene.

Located in a small, six-bed facility in the heart of Bel-Aire, Novo is part of a nationwide network of addiction treatment centers. All levels of care are provided, from detox to residential/inpatient rehab and continuing to outpatient treatment and aftercare. It’s earning high marks with outstanding professional expertise, cutting-edge science, proven detox medicines, holistic therapies and efficiency — without sacrificing any aspect of clients’ personal comfort, dignity or sense of self.

Treatment does not focus only on addiction, which often is a symptom of deeper emotional or psychological issues rather than being a primary disorder; the addict may only be using drugs or alcohol to self-medicate anxiety, depression or the effects of trauma. Therefore, along with drug and alcohol dependence, Novo also treats anxiety, depression and codependency, as well as bipolar, borderline personality, impulse control and post-traumatic stress disorders.

Treatment at Novo is unique among addiction programs. Like most other programs it usually begins with medical detox, when the body is cleansed of toxins that have built up over years of substance abuse. But unlike other programs, Novo creates a comfortable detox environment where clients can reach out and communicate with family, friends or colleagues for additional support.

Detox is also custom-designed for each client, rather than being a one-size-fits-all-addicts approach. The plan is designed based on the individual’s biogenetic metabolic profile. By determining the rate at which substances are metabolized, the treatment team can determine which medications will be most effective during detox and throughout post-treatment sobriety.

Medication is effective in achieving long-term recovery, but at Novo it’s just one piece of the treatment picture. Novo combines traditional and alternative treatment, including saltwater therapy, acupuncture, herbology, reflexology, massage, qigong, tai chi, yoga, stretching and meditation.

The holistic approach includes serving nourishing meals to help the body build back its strength and vitality, with individual nutritional counseling so clients can also make healthy diet choices after treatment. Clients enjoy organic, nutritionally balanced meals that include healthy smoothies and fresh vegetable and fruit juices.

Care at Novo includes clinical assessments and individual therapy sessions. Each client’s primary therapist meets with them at least once a day in detox and twice a week in residential treatment. Novo’s primary therapists are thoroughly trained; at minimum, they hold a master’s degree in social work and may also be trained in marriage and family therapy, counseling, counseling psychology, psychology or a related licensable clinical degree required from an accredited college or university.

Family therapy is another critical component of Novo care. Throughout the client's stay, the primary therapist contacts the client’s family on a weekly basis, with the client’s permission, and may conduct family sessions throughout the client’s stay.

Upon the client’s admission, their case manager evaluates their strengths, needs, abilities and preferences — an assessment known as SNAP — and creates a treatment plan. Throughout the client's stay, the client will meet with the case manager on a weekly basis.

Novo offers many luxury touches, knowing that this enhances clients’ readiness for recovery. Detox and rehab needn’t be a drab, punishing time, and clients can see that life without drugs or alcohol can be pleasant. Amenities include meals prepared by a private chef; a fully stocked snack bar; a lounge stocked with board games, a PlayStation and a smart TV with access to streaming services; and an outside lounge area and swimming pool. Clients can attend fitness classes, and those with young children can FaceTime them to stay connected. Staff make a weekly run to local stores to purchase tobacco, food and hygiene items that the client wants (purchased with their own money).

Novo Detox is fully accredited by the Joint Commission, the California Department of Health Care Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. For help with drug or alcohol addiction for oneself or a loved one, visit Novo Detox or call 844-834-1777.

